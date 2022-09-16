Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 120: The Hidden Fortress with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #120: The Hidden Fortress with David Murto

Date: September 16th, 2022 (recorded September 4th)

Listen

Topics

“Mike and David Movie Club” continues as “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino and recurring guest David Murto discuss the 1958 Akira Kurosawa samurai film The Hidden Fortress, and why it is considered to be one of the movies most influential on George Lucas’s Star Wars.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify