“Criminal Minds: Evolution” to Premiere Thanksgiving Day on Paramount+

Paramount+ just revealed a release date for Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will launch with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th.
What’s Happening:
- Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner, executive producer, and writer Erica Messe revealed the series’ launch date today during a TCA panel for the new Criminal Minds series.
- The 10-episode season will kick off with a double-episode premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th exclusively on Paramount+.
- New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays through December 15th, after which there will be a mid-season break.
- The show will resume on Thursday, January 12th and the season will conclude on Thursday, February 9th.
About Criminal Minds Evolution:
- Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.
- Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.
- CBS’ original Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020, followed an elite team of FBI profilers who analyzed the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they struck again.
- Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios.
- Erica Messer (“Criminal Minds,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.