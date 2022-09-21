“Criminal Minds: Evolution” to Premiere Thanksgiving Day on Paramount+

Paramount+ just revealed a release date for Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will launch with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th.

What’s Happening:

Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner, executive producer, and writer Erica Messe revealed the series’ launch date today during a TCA Criminal Minds series.

The 10-episode season will kick off with a double-episode premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th exclusively on Paramount+.

New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays through December 15th, after which there will be a mid-season break.

The show will resume on Thursday, January 12th and the season will conclude on Thursday, February 9th.

