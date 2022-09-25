Fall 2022 Disney Doorables – Series 8, Let’s Go!, Movie Moments, Encanto, Snow White, Lilo & Stitch, and More!

There’s magic behind every door with Disney Doorables, the hit collectible figure series from Just Play. Whether you’ve been collecting these 1.5-inch sparkly-eyed cuties since the line launched or are just getting started, there’s plenty of fun to go around. This fall, characters from Encanto bring Casita’s magic to the line of figures hidden behind doors. Milestone anniversaries are celebrated for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Lilo & Stitch. Plus, the Disney Doorables are going on vacation, making perfect gifts while visiting your favorite Disney destinations around the world, from theme parks, cruise ships, road trips, and international excursions. Check out what’s new this fall.

Disney Doorables Encanto Collection – $19.99

Open the door of Casa Madrigal to discover 9 special edition figures with signature Doorables sparkly glitter eyes and unique glittery finish for extra enchanting play and display.

This charming set includes Dolores, Louisa, Isabela, Mirabel, Camilio, Antonio, Julieta, Pepa, and the mysterious Bruno (who we don’t talk about).

This fantastic Collection Peek gives fans the ultimate unboxing experience with a fresh packaging design featuring peel-and-reveal secrets.

Disney Doorables Movie Moments – Series 1 – $10.99 each

Iconic moments from classic Disney films are recreated with this mystery box series, hidden behind a movie theater door.

Each blind box comes with 2 exclusive figures with stylized detailing with sparkly glitter eyes in a beautifully-designed diorama display. A 2-sided collector card can be used as a backdrop for the diorama.

The 9 films presented in this first wave include The Little Mermaid , Lilo & Stitch, Frozen, Steamboat Willie, Aladdin , Peter Pan, Winnie the Pooh, Cinderella, The Aristocats , and Toy Story .

Dioramas can be stacked for display and figures can be removed for play.

Disney Doorables Let’s Go! Ultimate Cruise Vacation – $59.99

35 figures are hidden behind the doors of this unique cruise-themed display.

20 characters hail from Disney Doorables’ Let’s Go series of travelling figures.

This mega set also comes with 15 seaworthy exclusive figures – including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in cruise ship regalia and sailor uniforms, Daisy Duck, Stitch, Salty the Seal, Little Tug, Goofy, and Pluto.

Disney Doorables Let’s Go! Ultimate Vacation – $29.97

The Disney Doorables have packed their bag for a trip to the Big Apple with this 17-piece box set.

6 exclusive figures honor New York City, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy, Pete, and an adorable Minnie Mouse as the Statue of Liberty.

The box set also contains an exclusive New York Yellow Cab vehicle featuring wheels that really roll.

10 additional characters hail from Disney Doorables’ Let’s Go Around the World Multi-Peek figures.

Disney Doorables Let’s Go! Road Trip Vehicles – $8.99 each

The Disney Doorables are hitting the road in this mystery series that comes with a sparkly-eyed figure and a themed vehicle.

Each box comes with 1 of 15 different vehicles that really roll – all on their way to fantastic destinations.

Possibilities include a beach day with Stitch, a safari with Mickey Mouse or even a race to the finish line with Buzz Lightyear.

The vehicles are a colorful collection of buggies, sports cars, jeeps, and even a striped Cheshire Cat motorcycle that’s sure to make any fan of Disney toys smile.

Look for the limited-edition mystery vehicle.

Disney Doorables Let’s Go! Around the World Multi Peek – $12.99 each

Where are the Disney Doorables flying to? You won’t know until you peel open the airplane doors.

Possibilities include camping, tropical, international, amusement, or snow getaways.

Each pack contains 5, 6, or 7 figures and collector cards.

Series 1 contains Disney figurines from the stories of Tangled, Pocahontas, The Princess and the Frog, The Little Mermaid, Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio , Peter Pan, Dumbo , Lilo & Stitch, Frozen , and more!

, and more! Available on Amazon

Disney Doorables Series 8 Multi Peek – $11.99 each

The core Disney Doorables line returns with Series 8, which are easier to collect in Multi Peek boxes that include 5, 6, or 7 figures. You won’t know how many you get until you peel open the doors.

Series 8 includes 58 characters from the stories of Hercules, Alice in Wonderland , Wreck-It Ralph , Disney Fairies, Toddler Disney Princesses, Turning Red Monsters, Inc.

Disney Fairies, Toddler Disney Princesses, Turning Red Monsters, Inc. There are even 6 special edition scented figures, and two limited edition figures with unique collector coins.

Disney Doorables Pixar Fest Collection – $16.99

Discover an animated group of 8 figures from the stories celebrated during Disney’s 2022 Pixar Fest, including Ratatouille, The Incredibles, WALL-E, Monsters, Inc., Coco, Up , and more.

Characters include young Ellie, young Carl, EVE, WALL-E, Boo, Miguel, Remy, and Jack-Jack Parr.

Some may even find a rare surprise bonus figure!

Disney Doorables Snow White Collection – $16.99

Celebrate 85 years of Disney’s first Princess and discover 8 beloved exclusive characters from the story of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

This set includes Happy, Doc, Grumpy, Bashful, Sneezy, Sleepy, Dopey, and of course, Snow White herself.

Some collectors may even find the rare surprise bonus figure!

Disney Doorables Stitch Collection – $16.99

Discover a tropical-themed, 20th Anniversary collection of 8 exclusive figures from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch .

. Each figure is intricately styled in a pose inspired by Stitch’s life in Hawaii.

Characters include Lilo, Angel, and Stitch.

Some collectors may even find a rare surprise bonus figure!

