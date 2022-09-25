SF Bay Area: Win Tickets to Early Fan Screening of Amsterdam

IMAX and 20th Century Studios recently announced a special fan-first screening of Amsterdam which will feature cast members Christian Bale and Mike Myers as well director/writer/producer David O. Russell in a live Q&A session. Laughing Place is pleased to offer fans in the Bay Area an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to this very special screening ahead of the film’s wide release on October 7.

Screening Details:

When: Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 4pm

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 4pm Where: AMC Metreon in San Francisco

To enter, please fill out the form below. Winner will be notified at 10pm on September 26.

About Amsterdam:

An original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience, the film stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar® nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldaña, with Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro. Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell