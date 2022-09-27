Eureka’s Fall Fest Costume Causes Some Trouble in Latest Episode

Disney Junior Trick or Treats continues with a special holiday themed episode of Eureka. As the episode begins, Eureka wakes up her pet mammoth Murphy from nap due to her excitement that the Fall Fest is tomorrow. Since Murphy is not familiar with the celebration, Eureka explains that Fall Fest is a holiday where you pick pumpkins, dance, and dress up in costumes. Adding to the excitement, Eureka’s town of Rocky Falls has a costume contest every year and every year Eureka wins.

She meets up with her friends Pepper and Barry to show off her most elaborate costume yet. Her giant spikeasaurus costume, Spikey, has so many features that she sings an entire song about it. After showing off her accomplishment, Barry and Pepper go home to finish their costumes.

The next morning, Eureka wakes up to find that the costume is missing. After a parentally mandated muffin, she goes looking for Spikey and bumps into Pepper and Barry. Barry is dressed as a tree while Pepper is a baby kangadon. Eureka explains what happened and her friends promise to help her with Pepper adopting the persona of “Pepperoo – Mystery Solver.” Eureka also bumps into Bog who is dressed as a saber tooth tiger with Clod being “the tush.” While Bog is sorry that Eureka’s costume has disappeared, he is very excited that this means he has a chance to win the costume contest.

The friends discover dinotracks, which makes Pepper postulate that the costume walked away on its own. But after following the tracks they discover that Eureka’s costume has been taken by a real spikeasaurus who thought the costume was real as well. After a “best friends huddle,” they decide to lure the spike-a-saurus with a yummy snack, until they realize Barry is dressed as its food. Then, after some “thinkering,” they decide to make a machine that mimics the spikeasaurus call with some long grass and a bamboo shoot.

Pepperoo hops the machine over, and it works. The gang is able to jump into the costume and take it away. But, they notice that the spikeasaurus is sad as it thought of the costume as a teddy. So while Eureka is sad that she won’t be able to win the contest, Barry points out that the accomplishment of a real spikeasaurus thinking the costume was real is even more impressive than winning a contest.

They bring the costume back and the spikeasaurus offers Eureka a flower as a costume. And while she doesn’t have her original costume, Pepper and Barry make Eureka a dino-bunny costume. Bog and Clod end up winning the contest, but Eureka points out that, “I made the spikeasaurus happy, so she did win. In a different way.”

The next part of the episode features a visit from Eureka’s grandmother Wanda and her pet sloth Yonder. She is an adventurer who is always traveling, but Eureka wishes she would spend more time at home with her. So Eureka does some “thinkering” to try and get her grandmother to change her mind.

You can catch all sorts of Disney Junior Trick or Treat fun on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and the DisneyNOW app.