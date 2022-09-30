Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 122: The Mon Mothma Prophecies with Liz Shannon Miller

by |
Tags: , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #122: The Mon Mothma Prophecies with Liz Shannon Miller
Date: September 30th, 2022 (recorded September 29th)

Listen

Topics

Journalist Liz Shannon Miller (Senior Entertainment Editor at Consequence) returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of Andor episode four with host Mike Celestino and guest cohost Rebekah Moseley. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to
Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below

 