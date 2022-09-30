Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 122: The Mon Mothma Prophecies with Liz Shannon Miller

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #122: The Mon Mothma Prophecies with Liz Shannon Miller
Date: September 30th, 2022 (recorded September 29th)
Journalist Liz Shannon Miller (Senior Entertainment Editor at Consequence) returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of Andor episode four with host Mike Celestino and guest cohost Rebekah Moseley. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
