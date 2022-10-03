Zzzax of Life – Episode 61: She-Hulk – “The Retreat” and Non-MCU Actors to Reprise Their Roles

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #61: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – “The Retreat” and Non-MCU Actors to Reprise Their Roles

Date: October 3, 2022

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including Hugh Jackman returning for Deadpool 3, and break down the seventh episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. Then, Cole joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of the non-MCU actors we want to reprise their Marvel roles.