Zzzax of Life – Episode 61: She-Hulk – “The Retreat” and Non-MCU Actors to Reprise Their Roles

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #61: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – “The Retreat” and Non-MCU Actors to Reprise Their Roles

Date: October 3, 2022

Listen

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including Hugh Jackman returning for Deadpool 3, and break down the seventh episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. Then, Cole joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of the non-MCU actors we want to reprise their Marvel roles.

Subscribe to
Zzzax of Life
Zzzax of Life
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyAndroidStitcherby EmailRSS

Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below