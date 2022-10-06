TV Recap – Jen Meets Matt Murdock in Latest Episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

It’s finally here. Despite a tease of the arrival of Daredevil weeks ago, Marvel has let us know that this would be the episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in which he finally makes his appearance. Jen finds herself in a sticky situation between her personal life and professional life and the arrival of a new “hero” is to blame.

The eighth episode opens with a couple of guys seemingly stealing televisions from an electronics store. They are interrupted however by a masked vigilante who identifies himself as Guard Frog. Well, not really. He was actually making a joke by galling himself the store’s guard frog but he actually calls himself LeapFrog. It’s apparent right away this guy has no idea what he’s doing.

As we see LeapFrog struggling to fight the thieves we cut away to see Jen speaking with them an in her office. She identifies him as Mr. Patilio. In the comics, Eugene Patilio operates as a hero named Frog-Man. Though, due to his father’s LeapFrog alias as a villain, he does occasionally go by that name as well.

LeapFrog explains the situation to Jen, in which he was fighting off the thieves. However, we do see the situation playing out as well, showing us that he is grossly incompetent. He uses his rocket boots to try and escape and they malfunction and his legs catch fire. Jen says the situation does sound like he has a case against the manufacturer of the suit and LeapFrog tells her it was made by Luke Jacobson, the same designer who makes her clothes.

Jen goes to Holliway to explain that she cannot take the case because of a conflict of interest. Holliway tells her that Patilio is a major client for them because his father is a major client for them. He urges her to reach an agreement with Jacobson before the case goes to court.

Jen meets with Luke while he is working on her dress for the gala she will be attending for earning a nomination for female lawyer of the year. She tries to explain the situation and he is immediately outraged. He tears the dress he was working on and tells Jen she’s blacklisted. Jen gets angry and storms out after tell Luke she’ll see him in court.

Luke appears to be representing himself in court before the door swings open and Matt Murdock enters. Murdock immediately argues that Luke’s client list does not need to be shared as part of this case. After a back and forth with Jen that sees Matt trying to protect the identity of the superheroes Luke works with, the judge rules the list of clients does not need to be shared. After Patilio angrily holds up his suit, Matt gets him to admit that he used jet fuel to power his rockets, which goes against the instructions Luke provided. Upon hearing this new information, the judge immediately dismisses the case, Jen apologizes to Luke and asks if he could be her tailor again but he refuses.

At the Legal Ease, the bar Jen frequents, she is sent a drink by Matt. He joins her at the bar and she immediately questions his presence in LA. He tells her Luke made some suits for him and they continue their conversation about the case and LeapFrog. Matt eventually tells Jen she is uniquely capable of helping people like very few can, both legally and outside of the law as She-Hulk.

When Matt steps away to take a call, Jen gets a text from Todd, one of her bad dates, regarding a legal matter. She ignores him and goes back to Matt, who informs her he has to leave. They clearly share a moment before he exits and Jen gets another text from Todd.

Jen meets with Todd in a fancy restaurant and he explains the situation, but really just uses it as an opportunity to brag about his wealth. He explains that he bought a Wakandan war spear and yells out “Wakanda forever” before Jen protests. He explains that Wakanda wants the spear back because it was stolen from them and he moves closer to Jen. He makes one too many advancements before Jen stands up angrily, pins him against the booth with the table and storms out.

Jen gets back home and quickly gets a call from LeapFrog who is in trouble. Jen hesitates before leaving and stops to grab her Luke Jacobson super suit. She gets to LeapFrog just in time to see that he is being attacked by none other than Daredevil. She tells LeapFrog to leave and turns to fight Daredevil.

The two have an extended fight sequence in which neither really gets the upper hand as Daredevil continues to try and chase after LeapFrog. Jen finally does get the better of him by using her thunderclap, and grabs hold of him to unmask him. She is shocked to learn is is Matt in the costume and put him down and returns his mask. She questions what he’s doing and we actually hear the Daredevil Netflix theme play as he tells her he’s Daredevil. She shrugs it off, clearly never having heard of him before.

Matt explains that LeapFrog kidnapped Luke and is holding him hostage. After explaining everything to Jen, she wants to help him save Luke and stop LeapFrog. The two head off to the LilyPad, LeapFrog’s super famous but somehow also secret lair.

We see that Luke is working under duress to make LeapFrog a new suit. He tells Luke he wants his new suit to have an AI with a British voice, clearly a nod to JARVIS or any other Iron Man assistant. Jen and Matt watch from the roof and Matt explains that he can hear the heartbeats for the 25 goons in the building. Jen questions his abilities and he tells her he can hear hers too and it’s beating a little fast. She gets defensive and walks away after having another moment with Matt there.

Matt explains his stealth-driven plan and Jen argues she could easily storm in and stop everyone. Matt insists on using stealth and literally leaps into action. Matt takes out several goons in a hallway (stop me if you’ve heard that before) and stands ready to take on a second wave before Jen crashes through the ceiling and takes them all out.

LeapFrog and his remaining goons hear the crash and scramble to prepare themselves before Jen crashes through a wall, with Matt following behind her. Matt starts taking out goons while Jen rescues Luke and tries to explain that LeapFrog is only getting himself into more trouble. LeapFrog takes an opportunity to rud and jumps out a window, which only results in some likely serious injuries for himself.

As the police clean up the situation, Luke forgives Jen and tells her he will make the gala dress for her. Jen then meets with Matt on the rooftop and the two argue over who the lead superhero was on this job. Matt asks if he could take her to dinner the next time he’s in town and Jen makes a different proposal before we see them get back to Jen’s apartment.

The next morning, Daredevil makes a walk of shame in full costume, carrying his shoes and all. Jen then gets up and speaks to the audience, questioning why we’re still there. Nikki enters and says they need to get ready for the gala. Jen continues to question why the episode is still going before realizing the next episode must be the finale and that this is going to be the twist.

Jen arrives at the gala in her dress from Luke. She finds her parents and waves to Holliway before being disappointed to see he is speaking with Todd. At the ceremony, Jen temporarily thinks she has won the only award for female lawyer of the year before all of the other names are read as well, including Mallory Book.

On stage, Jen begins to thank her family and friends before being cut off by the HulkKing logo appearing on the screen behind her. A voice comes over the speakers and threatens to expose She-Hulk for who she really is. They say they are Inteligencia, the website Nikki and Mallory found that was threatening She-Hulk. They put all kinds of things from her phone up on the screen, including a personal video.

Jen gets increasingly angry as she looks at the screen. Mallory tells Jen not to do it, but she smashes the screen, causing and alarm to sound. As people begin to file out of the building, Jen spots a few guys in masks and chases after them. She catches one of them outside and grabs him, letting out some savage growls before being surrounded by soldiers with some kind of high tech weapons. She stands down and looks at the camera with her hands in the air as the episode comes to a close.

This was a great episode for a number of reasons. First, we finally got to see Daredevil and his first costumed appearance in the MCU did not disappoint. Second, there are some more great fourth-wall-breaking gags in this episode, especially wondering why the episode isn’t over yet. And finally, delivering this gala scene here, rather than waiting for the finale, delivers something none of the other MCU Disney+ series really have. Getting this scene out of the way now, allows for the finale to have much more time to breather and give us a more well-paced story.

You can watch Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ now.