Photos/Video: Creative City Project’s Airplay Brings Inflatable Fun to Downtown Orlando

Tonight, I was invited to check out the opening of Airplay, a new giant inflatable installation at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard, which is located in Downtown Orlando. Airplay is presented by the Creative City Project, known for their immersive art experiences. In fact, with this event, they are celebrating their 10th anniversary.

At Airplay, guests will adventure through a massive, inflatable garden, relax and connect in the shade of unique, inflatable installations, meet larger-than-life inflatable characters and so much more. Inflatables are twisted in creative ways, such as in the shape of a heart or lungs.

You can even walk through a garden of wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube men!

Kids and those young at heart can brave their way through an inflatable maze.

Perhaps the highlight of the event is the Luminarium “Architects of Air” – a giant, immersive and inflatable architectural walk-thru experience of color, light and shape. It’s something that is very hard to explain, so I’ll just call it a dimly lit walk inside an air conditioned inflatable, complete with some very cool lighting. You might get a better grasp of what to expect if you watch our video, which I’ve included below.

Tickets to Airplay are now available at $20 per person. Tickets to Airplay include one 30-minute timed entry to Architects of Air. The event runs from tomorrow, October 8th through October 30th just outside the Dr. Phillips Center.