Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 124: Dr. Swedish Chef vs. the Grimcutty with John William Ross and Benji Breitbart

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #124: Dr. Swedish Chef vs. the Grimcutty with John William Ross and Benji Breitbart

Date: October 14th, 2022 (recorded October 13th, interview recorded October 10th)

Laughing Place’s own Benji Breitbart returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of Andor episode 6, “The Eye.” Plus filmmaker John William Ross drops by to talk about his new Hulu horror movie Grimcutty, we dive into this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

