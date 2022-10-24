Kang, Bill Murray and More: Breaking Down the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Trailer

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has debuted and it gives us first looks at Kang, Billy Murray and a whole lot more from the upcoming film. Let’s take a closer look at this new trailer and some of the exciting things we saw.

They always find out

It looks like Scott Lang has made good with his former employer, Baskin-Robbins. The ice cream company fired Scott in Ant-Man after finding out he was an ex-con, because Baskin-Robbins always finds out. Now, it looks like he has been named employee of the century. And this is just one example of Ant-Man’s popularity. It appears he has some level of celebrity in the MCU now, even if he is mistaken later on for Spider-Man.

Ant-Man merch

That apparent popularity carries into another shot in which Scott high-fives a child sitting on a bench. What you may have missed though is that the child has his own Ant-Man backpack. The size-changing hero has come a long way from being asked to take photos for the Hulk.

A new Cassie

We have seen Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie in several movies and at different ages. The younger version of the character was played by Abby Ryder Fortson while an older version was played by Emma Fuhrmann, for a brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Now, with Cassie seemingly in line for a much bigger role in the MCU, she is being played by Kathryn Newton and we get out first look at the newly casted character here.

Stature

While we don’t know for sure just yet if Cassie will take on her comic book superhero alias of “Stature,” we do get to see her in an Ant-Man/Wasp suit of her own as she, Scott and Hope seemingly brace themselves in front of some sort of threat. Stature is a key member of the Young Avengers in the comics, along with Kate Bishop, America Chavez, Wiccan, Speed and Patriot. If you’re keeping score at home, we’ve already met all of them in the MCU.

Residents of the Quantum Realm

Thanks to a malfunctioning invention of Cassie’s, the Langs and the Van Dynes get sucked into the Quantum Realm. There, they get surrounded by some of the creatures that seemingly call this confusing place home. These characters aren’t exactly recognizable from any Marvel Comics, but given the way the looks of characters have been change for the MCU in the past, it wouldn’t be surprising if that will be the case again here.

Chronopolis

Knowing Kang was set to appear in this film, Chronopolis seemed like a safe bet. This city/empire/stronghold is the base of operations for Kang. It is a time-spanning metropolis that allows him to jump from one time period to another as it exists outside of any one point in time, or in this case, in the Quantum Realm. Kang seems to be more or less benevolent in this trailer but it’s very likely he will be looking to add to Chronopolis in the future.

Armies of Kang

What good is the empire of a conqueror without an army to go along with it? Kang is very capable of doing most if not all, of his conquering on his own, but the MCU has followed a trend of giving their big bads a disposable CGI army and that seems to be the case here. We even see them surrounding Ant-Man (or Giant-Man) in a later shot.

Who ya gonna call?

And then there is the first MCU appearance of Bill Murray. The legendary comedic actor is set to make his Marvel debut in a still-yet-undisclosed role and we get our first look at him here. He appears to be familiar with at least one of his visitors here and given Jan’s history with the Quantum Realm, it seems likely those two have met before. Still, we don’t know whether he will be friend or foe nor do we know just how big his role will be.

Kang

If you don’t count his appearance as He Who Remains in the season finale of Loki, we get our first real look at Jonathan Majors as Kang in this trailer. The trailer shows off an impressive comic-accurate costume for the time-traveling conqueror, who promises to be the next big bad of the MCU.

Kang has some simple words for us in the trailer, in a conversation that appears to be with Scott. He says “this place, it isn’t what you think. I can get you home and give you more time, if you help me. So, what’s it going to be, Ant-Man?”

It doesn’t seem as though Kang is immediately expressing ill will toward our heroes, but perhaps he is making Scott an offer he will have to refuse. Either way, we know we will eventually be seeing a very threatening version of Majors’ villainous character.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.