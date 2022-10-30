Book Review – “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda” is a Scholarly Look at the Impact of the Film

In 2018, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios changed what a movie can mean to people when Black Panther hit theaters. The film was not only a smash hit in the box office and a critically acclaimed success, but also made a huge cultural impact that is still being talked about years later. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda brings together a collection of personal essays from a lineup of talented and brilliant contributors that look at and dissect this beloved film from a variety of different angles.

First and foremost, it should be known that the purpose of this book is not to tell an original, entertaining story. Those looking for a new Black Panther set within the fantastical confines of the Marvel universe will be disappointed by what they find. Yes, there are some individual stories that may entertain on a personal level, but this book is a look back at a film and its impact on the culture, not an original narrative designed to carry on the story.

That being said, this book provides several very Interesting intellectual looks at the film from a wide variety of different angles. Whether its the metaphoric qualities of vibranium or the qualities of the film that warrant a semester-long college course, there are a lot of unique takes that may just make you think about the film in a new way. There’s even a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible costuming of the film with costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who earned an academy award for her work. Those kinds of insights make this book worth the read for any Marvel fan.

And then of course there is the real purpose of this book: a look at the powerful connections this film has had to the balck community. Seeing the passionate words these talented writers had to share regarding their personal experiences with the film or perhaps the way they share the film with others today, is powerful and puts the film’s cultural impact in perspective. Black Panther and its lessons mean a lot to a lot of people and this book displays that beautifully.

One particular essay was especially moving. Frederick Joseph’s “They Will Say You Are Lost: The Sorrow of N’Jadaka” tells the story of a black boy growing up feeling as though he has no place in this world. It details his experiences traveling to Africa and his comparisons to Killmonger, the film’s villain who only became such because of his circumstances. It’s a moving description of what its like to be black in America and it becomes very easy to connect with Joseph as he describes his personal experiences.

Overall, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda is a fascinating read for those who would like to take a more intellectual and in-depth look at the Marvel film. It’s a reminder just how meaningful these films can be to people and that they’re so much more than just tight-fitting suits and explosions. The impact of Black Panther is still being felt by so many and it’s shared in detail in these pages.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda is available now.