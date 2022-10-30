What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – October 30th – November 5th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The White Lotus When: Sunday, October 30th at 9/8c on HBO What: Season 2 of the hit Emmy-winning series is set at another resort in the White Lotus portfolio, this time in Italy.

Blockbuster When: Thursday, November 3rd on Netflix What: The DVD-by-mail delivery service turned streaming conglomerate feeds off our nostalgia with a comedy series set in the last Blockbuster Video on Earth, starring Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.

My Policeman When: Friday, November 4th on Prime Video What: A romantic drama that bounces back and forth in time, with Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson playing the 1950s counterparts of characters in the present portrayed by Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett.

Armageddon Time When: Friday, November 4th exclusively in theaters What: Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Jessica Chastain star in a drama that enters wide release after impressing audiences at Festival de Cannes and enjoying a successful limited release.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story When: Friday, November 4th on The Roku Channel What: Danielle Radcliffe ( Harry Potter ) stars as Weird Al in this farcical biopic about the musical mastermind behind “Like a Surgeon” and “Eat It.”



Sunday, October 30th

New TV Shows

American Monster – Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 If you looked into the eyes of a killer, would you know? In AMERICAN MONSTER, viewers find out. On any street, behind any smile, lurks an AMERICAN MONSTER. Never-before-seen-video footage looks straight into the eyes of a killer, hidden in plain sight.

– Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 The White Lotus – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HBO The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. Starring F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Ghosts of Christmas Always – 8/7c on Hallmark Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store. Starring Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn and Reginald VelJohnson.

– 8/7c on Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty – 7/6c on UPtv – NR When her finances prevent her from earning a degree in forensic science, Gabby drops out of school to become a crime scene cleaner. When a routine cleaning job uncovers a murder weapon the police overlooked, Gabby realizes that the wrong person is in jail. With the help of her neighbor, Riley, Gabby plays detective. But can Riley help her before another murder occurs?

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, October 31st

New TV Shows

The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno – Special – 9/8c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – NR When Sam and his father, Wade, steal an old suitcase from an antique market, they discover a weathered tent inside that opens a portal to a cursed circus. In this hellish world, they encounter an entity that will stop at nothing to trap souls in its inextinguishable inferno.

– Special – 9/8c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – NR Inside Man – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Everyone’s a murderer – you just need a good reason and a bad day Inside Man is a major new thriller from BAFTA and Emmy award-winning writer Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who, Dracula). The captivating four-part mini series follows a prisoner on death row in the US (Stanley Tucci), a vicar in a quiet English town (David Tennant) and a Maths teacher trapped inside a cellar (Dolly Wells) as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Freevee In season three, the Trailblazers put it all on the line to regain their spot as the ‘22 CIF-champions. Amari Bailey, Shy Odom, Bronny James and Dylan Metoyer return with Kijani Wright and Isaiah Elohim as new additions to the roster. Viewers will be given exclusive access to one of the most notable high school basketball teams in the country as the student athletes balance school and friendships with their budding basketball careers.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, November 1st

New TV Shows

Below Deck Adventure – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 This series takes wealthy thrill-seekers on the mega-yacht trip of a lifetime to experience thrilling YOLO adventures and daredevil activities against some of the world's most beautiful backdrops. Season 1 will be set in the glacial fjords of Norway, where charter guests will paraglide, cave repel and cold-water plunge their way through the day, dine on freshly caught seafood straight from the Scandinavian waters in the evening, and still get all steamed up in the hot tub by night. The exacting expectations of high-end luxury, coupled with the physical demands of cold-weather adventures, will push the crew to new heights and unparalleled pressures.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Little People, Big World – Season 23, Part 2 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Little People Matt and Amy Roloff are only 4-feet-tall, but they are determined to make the world their own. Raising four children-a mix of Little and average-sized siblings-they deal with emotional and financial burdens on their farm in Portland, OR.

– Season 23, Part 2 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Mary McCartney Serves It Up – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ It’s the most delicious and delectable invite as home cook Mary McCartney invites us into her London kitchen to serve up family favorites and fabulous vegetarian food her friends adore. In each episode, she’ll be joined by a famous friend, including Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, Dave Grohl, Kate Hudson, Gayle King, Mark Ronson and Liv Tyler.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Young Royals – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations – but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice. Love or duty.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty – Streaming on Hulu A Miami pool boy finds himself trapped in a seven-year affair with a charming older woman and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr, as he becomes increasingly entangled with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives.

– Streaming on The Takeover – Streaming on Netflix When ethical hacker Mel Bandison defuses a data breach for a high-tech self-driving bus, she unintentionally shuts down an international criminal network. Suddenly, Mel's life is turned upside down when she’s framed for a murder she didn't commit. Mel goes on the run, pursued by criminals and interpol through a city where there is a camera on every street corner. Mel goes into hiding with Thomas Deen, a one-time blind date who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the chase. In an effort to prove her innocence, Mel seeks out her old mentor Buddy Benschop, in order to prove her innocence.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, November 2nd

New TV Shows

Donna Hay Christmas – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Donna Hay shows us how to create the most spectacular festive celebration in her new four-part series, Donna Hay Christmas. From reimagined festive mains like the ultimate glazed ham, to showstopping desserts like her signature centerpiece pavlova, Donna shares her best time-savers and signature cheats to create your very own kind of Christmas magic.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Hudson River Wild – Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-PG At first glance, the Hudson appears to be just another industrial river. Tree-lined riverbanks are interspersed between cultivated land, bridges, shipping docks, private homes and marinas, factories, chemical plants and brickyards. But go a little deeper and you begin to see sandbars, marshes, waterfalls, lakes and surging rapids. The Adirondacks. The Catskills. Thousands of acres of untamed habitat transform and amaze us with each changing season. It is arguably one of America’s greatest secrets and untold stories. The majestic bald eagle, symbol of the United States, becomes our guide and cinematic touchstone. We will follow the eagle, from courtship to parenting, while moving down the river towards the Atlantic exploring the richly diverse and changing habitats and the profound beauty and challenges to wildlife that come with the changing seasons.

– Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-PG Upcycle Nation – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Fuse TV – Competition – NR Fashion gets altered in this high-stakes competition show reimagined and refashioned. Hosted by Karrueche Tran, our upcycling contestants all have the RAW talent to make something out of nothing. Let the games begin.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Fuse TV – Competition – NR

Thursday, November 3rd

New TV Shows

Blockbuster – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He’s spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies — a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video. Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who's recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bosé – U.S. Premirere – Streaming on Paramount+ A biographical series about singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé.

– U.S. Premirere – Streaming on The Capture – Series 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues? Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.

– Series 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? – Special – Streaming on HBO Max In his first one-hour stand-up comedy special, Chris Redd returns to his hometown of St. Louis to highlight pivotal parts of his life that made him into the person he is today. Redd’s comedic stylings explore his days of living like Jay-Z’s “Big Pimpin’” music video, realizing he’d been chasing someone else’s dreams — the NBA, SNL, and becoming the next Notorious B.I.G., and how his therapist taught him that even if he’ll never be tall enough to dunk, he can still grow as a person. CHRIS REDD: WHY AM I LIKE THIS? is written and performed by Chris Redd; executive produced by Conan O’Brien, Chris Redd, Jeff Ross, J.P. Buck, John Irwin, and Brooke Shoemaker.

– Special – Streaming on The Dragon Prince – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Season 4 kicks off the next phase of The Dragon Prince saga, called “Mystery of Aaravos.” This new multi-season arc will see the enigmatic Startouch elf, Aaravos, take center stage—staking his claim to the magical world of Xadia after centuries of careful planning.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Hip Hop Homicides – Series Premiere – 9/8c on WE TV – Documentary – NR From Executive Producers 50 Cent & Mona Scott-Young. Van Lathan looks into the staggering number of murders in the Hip Hop community to uncover the truth behind these crimes.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on WE TV – Documentary – NR KanColle: ITSUKA ANO UMI DE – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – KanColle, also known by its long name Kantai Collection, will be sailing back to screens for the first time since the anime film in 2016. KanColle: ITSUKA ANO UMI DE is set in a different continuity than that of the original KanColle series and film, along with having a new staff, a new studio they work at and new voice actors. The series is directed by Kazuya Miura and features animation production by Engi. The show premieres in November 2022 and will run for eight episodes.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – Kold X Windy – Series Premiere – WE TV – Drama – NR What happens when a female rap duo tries to navigate the dangers of the drill music game and the streets in Chicago?

– Series Premiere – WE TV – Drama – NR Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Hailing from a long line of powerful legal figures, Alex Murdaugh along with his wife, Maggie, and sons, Buster and Paul, enjoyed unparalleled sway over authorities, until Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident thrust a level of scrutiny on the family’s actions and legacy, revealing a bizarre and deadly chain of events. LOW COUNTRY: THE MURDAUGH DYNASTY questions the unchecked power of privilege – and the trail of death and destruction left in one family’s wake. LOW COUNTRY: THE MURDAUGH DYNASTY is produced by Wheelhouse-backed Campfire Studios, with Ross Dinerstein, Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy serving as executive producers, and Brendan Daw, Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard serving as co-executive producers. The docuseries is directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Join the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong as they reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conceived and shaped. Discover what it took for She-Hulk’s creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel Studios’ first truly comedic series – one that boldly breaks the fourth wall to acknowledge its own audience, no less!

– Special – Streaming on Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman – Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on History – Competition – NR "Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman" tests skilled weapons experts like never before. Challenges range from using a bow and arrow to hit a bullseye while balancing in a moving river to firing historic rifles through a 12-foot wall of fire. The series incorporates facts about American history with explaining how weapons were made for successful survival for living off the land. Four talented competitors go to a ranch in Montana as they strive to become the Ultimate Marksman, a title achieved only by completing three rounds of precision-based challenges. Each competitor must use a different centuries-old weapon and technique to effectively hit targets. The challenges also present a unique twist requiring competitors to move through the landscape in a way that only mountain men and women would. At the end of the third and final round, the marksman or markswoman with the highest total points earns the coveted title and walks away with a grand prize of $10,000.

– Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on History – Competition – NR My Sesame Street Friends – Season 8 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Join your favorite Sesame Street friends as they discover the magic of learning and explore an exciting range of topics, from animals and superheroes, to theater, music, transportation, and much, much more!

– Season 8 Premiere – Streaming on Panayotis Pascot: Almost – Special – Streaming on Netflix French television darling Panayotis Pascot opens up about his love life and upbringing in this hilarious and touching comedy special.

– Special – Streaming on The Really Loud House – Series Premiere – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Kids – TV-G Welcome to the Loud House! The Really Loud House! Home to Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa, Lily, and of course, Lincoln Loud! Five older sisters, five younger sisters, and smack-dab in the middle, one brother – that’s Lincoln. Eleven siblings sharing everything, including their one bathroom? Yeah, he’s gotta do what he can to survive. From unwanted makeovers to exploding science experiments to the battle for the perfect seat on a family road trip, there's no problem too large — or bedroom too small — for Lincoln! Despite all the chaos, he wouldn't have it any other way. Lincoln's secret to surviving in the Loud House? Always have a plan. With a little help from his best friend Clyde, Lincoln can handle anything his sisters (or parents, or even grouchy neighbor Mr. Grouse) can throw at him.

– Series Premiere – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Kids – TV-G Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Nicole Curtis is back and ready to finish the epic renovation of a historic lake cottage she started nearly a decade ago. She takes restoration to new heights as she lifts and expands her way to turning the tiny home into the grandest house on the lake.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Sesame Street – Season 53 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Season 53 is devoted to helping children grow up with a healthy self-identity and sense of belonging, in full celebration of our diverse world. With a focus on stories that celebrate our differences and embrace our similarities, children will learn to feel confident and proud of who they are and find joy in connecting with and learning about others. Celebrity and special guests Mickey Guyton (Thursday, November 3), Amber Ruffin (Thursday, November 3 and Thursday, March 9), Zazie Beetz (Thursday, December 1), First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (Thursday, December 1), Samuel L. Jackson (Thursday, December 15), Brett Goldstein (Thursday, January 12), Ava DuVernay (Thursday, February 16), and HAIM (Thursday, May 11) join for Street Stories, songs, and other segments.

– Season 53 Premiere – Streaming on The Suspect – Series Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Drama – NR The Suspect follows Doctor Joe O’Loughlin (Turner), who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal. He’s even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works. When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes, Small Axe, Lost in Space) and his young partner DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra, The Lazarus Project, Vigil) are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide? As a successful author, Doctor Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Drama – NR Titans – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats. The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch and Vincent Kartheiser. Jay Lycurgo will recur this season. TITANS is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Tut's Lost City Revealed – Special – Streaming on discovery+ A century ago, archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the intact tomb of the boy king, Tutankhamun. Now, legendary archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass has uncovered a lost golden city that holds the secrets of King Tut's final days and Egypt's Golden Age.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

A Wesley Christmas – Streaming on BET+ – TV-14 At the Wesley family's annual holiday gathering, surprises abound, romances blossom and wither, a lonely neighbor finds solace and a long-simmering sibling rivalry is brought to light.

– Streaming on BET+ – TV-14

Friday, November 4th

New TV Shows

Buying Beverly Hills – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Director by Night – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino made his directorial debut with Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation “Werewolf by Night.” “Director by Night” explores Giacchino’s vision, style and approach to bringing the chilling story to life, as well as offering an insider’s look at the between-the-scenes making of “Werewolf by Night."

– Special – Streaming on El Presidente – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video El Presidente, which premiered in 2020, offered viewers a satirical take on the story of the 2015 FIFA-Gate corruption scandal, told through the point of view of Sergio Jadue, former Chilean Soccer Federation president. This new season takes place across Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa and features the origins of FIFA's transcendence from a simple sports organization into a commercial and political powerhouse. At the center of the story is former FIFA president João Havelange, the improbable Brazilian outsider who usurped power from the Europeans and held the reigns of control at FIFA for nearly three decades, transforming the organization into the juggernaut we know today.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Fabulous – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Hyperrealism romance, The Fabulous, that portrays the dream, love and friendship of youths who dedicated themselves to the fashion industry that is written as fashion and read as passion.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Lookism – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A high school student awakes one morning to discover that he now has a handsome face and a perfect body… The popular Korean webtoon is now an animated series produced by Studio Mir, the studio behind “DOTA: Dragon's Blood” and “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” Currently serialized on LINE Manga and Naver WEBTOON, “Lookism” follows the protagonist as he works hard to live life against the backdrop of various social issues. It began serialization in 2014 and has 8.7 billion views globally. Just like the original webtoon, the story of the animated series “Lookism” also deals with the subtle lookism and materialism present in the lives of people living in modern society. Unique character designers have breathed life into the main characters of the original manga, giving them vivid voices, dynamic direction and gorgeous effects. Through fascinating episodes with a slightly different feel compared to the original manga, this series will deliver excitement and new discoveries. Enjoy the story of Park Hyung Suk as he overcomes diverse encounters and conflicts and grows to fulfill his dreams.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Lopez vs. Lopez – Series Premiere – 8/7c on NBC George Lopez is back in primetime and this time he’s bringing his real-life daughter, Mayan. This hilarious and heartwarming comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Manifest – Season 4, Part 1 – Streaming on Netflix Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

– Season 4, Part 1 – Streaming on Marvel Studios Legends – 3 New Episodes – Streaming on Disney+ Three new character profiles recap the adventures of King T’challa, Princess Shuri, and The Dora Milaje ahead of the November 11th theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

– 3 New Episodes – Streaming on The Mosquito Coast – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels and hitmen. In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Slumberkins – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox as they explore a world of feelings in this Jim Henson Company mixed media puppet/2D animation series that empowers the emotional wellness of children through supportive storytelling. Based on the leading children’s emotional learning brand Slumberkins, the series brings to life characters from the beloved books while empowering the emotional wellness of children through supportive storytelling. Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox as they explore a world of feelings.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Young Rock – Season 3 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on NBC “Young Rock” focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on

New Movies

Armageddon Time – Exclusively in Theaters From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, ARMAGEDDON TIME is a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. The film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

Causeway – Streaming on Apple TV+ In “Causeway,” the new drama directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion. It's a painful and slow recovery as she relearns to walk and retrains her memory, aided by a chatty but tender caretaker (Jayne Houdyshell). But when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more aching and formative than those she had in service — a reckoning with her childhood. Staying with her mother (Linda Emond), with whom she shares a tense relationship, all Lynsey wants to do is return to her work as an engineer. Her doctor (Stephen McKinley Henderson) is wary, and so in the meantime, she gets a job cleaning pools. When her truck breaks down she meets James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), who works at the auto repair shop and offers her a ride home. Slowly they start to rely on each other for company and solace. James, it turns out, is also suppressing his own past trauma. These two damaged souls' budding friendship forms the center and the heart of Neugebauer's debut feature — a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward.

– Streaming on Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman – Streaming on Netflix After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy.

– Streaming on Enola Holmes 2 – Streaming on Netflix Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!

– Streaming on A Magical Christmas Village – 8/7c on Hallmark A Christmas Village brings the magic of Christmas to the lives of Summer and her family, healing old wounds and bringing new love to Summer and her family. Starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas.

– 8/7c on My Policeman – Streaming on Prime Video A story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

– Streaming on Satan's Slaves: Communion – Streaming on Shudder The terrifying sequel to the Shudder Original Satan’s Slaves from acclaimed writer-director Joko Anwar (Gundala, Impetigore). Satan’s Slaves: Communion follows a family living in a rundown apartment after escaping terror from their mother who returned from the death not knowing that their new place is a bigger threat to their lives. The film which was the first Indonesian film shot with IMAX technology will be available exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand

– Streaming on Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – Streaming on Apple TV+ After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

– Streaming on Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Streaming on The Roku Channel Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands their agents won’t let us reveal.

– Streaming on

Saturday, November 5th

New Movies

Lights, Camera, Christmas! – 8/7c on Hallmark When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man. Starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton.

– 8/7c on A Maple Valley Christmas – 10/9c on Hallmark Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants. Starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker.

– 10/9c on Merry Swissmas – 8/7c on Lifetime Alex has wonderful memories of Christmas with her best friend Beth, until Beth started dating Alex’s ex, Jesse. Because she has missed the last few Christmases with family due to her demanding job as an architect, Alex is excited to spend the holidays with her mother Caroline, who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Much to her dismay, she learns that Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the Inns’ opening. When Alex meets Liam, a single father and the manager of her mother’s inn, Liam attempts to show her all the Christmas traditions and culture of Switzerland and helps Alex open herself up to love and forgiveness this holiday season. Stars Jodie Sweetin, Tim Rozon, Mikaela Lily Davies, David Pinard, and Jane Wheeler.

– 8/7c on Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste – Streaming on Netflix Sprung from San Francisco’s tech bubble and hailed by top health & wellness outlets as a path to fulfillment, OneTaste was a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called “orgasmic meditation.” This investigative documentary employs access to 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members to pull back the curtain on the organization and its controversial, enigmatic leader.

– Streaming on A Royal Christmas on Ice – 8/7c on Great American Family – NR In A Royal Christmas on Ice, a dashing prince (Jonathan Stoddard) looking to escape the doldrums of royal life comes to the United States to start a business in a small town in upstate New York and winds up falling for Abigail, a former Olympic ice skater (Anna Marie Dobbins).

– 8/7c on Great American Family – NR

