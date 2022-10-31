TV Recap: “Dancing with the Stars” – Season 31, Episode 8 – “Halloween Night”

BOO! It’s Halloween in the ballroom and is anything scarier than Vinny lasting until episode eight?! I’m not sure there is! Tonight we will be gifted with ooky, kooky, spooky dances from all couples, along with the return of the team dances. The dance marathon brought a fun change of pace and energy to the ballroom, here’s hoping these creepy crawly All Hallow’s Eve group numbers will be equally exciting.

(We have to talk as a family…why does Alfonso never dress in anything other than a suit? It’s Halloween and he didn’t dress up. Does he not like it? Is he not allowed? I’m sad!)

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong – Tango – The left shoulder is the biggest thing Jordin has to think about going into the tango. Frame is key for this dance and that has been her biggest issue thus far. Len has only glowing things to say, but Derek sees consistency issues. Bruno appreciated her balance issues becoming a thing of the past. (Not going to lie…I found this dance really boring? It wasn’t great for Jordin.)

Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 9

Ezra as part of a monstrous boy band is a fever dream of mine come to fruition. I love the man, oh my god.

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas – Argentine Tango – Mark is in pain! Pasha has to be brought in for rehearsals! What a dramatic twist! Luckily, Mark is feeling well enough to perform an exorcism-inspired routine. Y’all, her leg locks and flicks were Meryl Davis-level good. Mark Ballas’ choreography was obviously genius. Carrie Ann wants to see growth from her, so she wants to see more intensity going forward. It was a beautifully delivered constructive criticism.

Judges Scores: 9 – 10 – 10 – 10

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart – Paso Doble – Daniel is having lots of trouble in rehearsal understanding the language of the paso doble. The movements are drastically different from the other dances he’s performed thus far. The choreography was much more detailed than anything he’s done in the past, especially in this rad video game performance. Len and Carrie Ann both found flaws in his shapes and posture, but still enjoyed it overall. Derek disagreed, loving the shapes and the hip movements.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 9 – 9

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko – Jazz – Shangela ended in 4th place last week and, if I have something to say about it, she’s going to keep going up and up. She is making sure to be very technical this week, especially for a Jazz routine where it's necessary. The flourishes that Shangela wants to add every week need to be toned down in Gleb’s eyes. HAL-LE-BOO! This dance was horrifying and perfect. Not an issue in sight. The judges had nary a bad thing to say, with Carrie Ann mentioning Gleb’s brilliant choreo.

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki – Paso Doble – I have nothing else to say. We know this. He was fine, he danced on time tonight, but he’s so stiff. Thank you for your time.

Judges Scores: 7 – SEHven – 8 – 8

Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev – Tango – Artem is becoming to Carrot Top of the ballroom this week by including prop work into their routine. I have been Team Heidi for a while, but I have a friend that has been very against her performances. He mentioned how, no matter the tempo of the song, her performance always seems slow. This was the first week I’ve fully noticed this phenomenon. The performance felt like it was lacking any intensity for a performance that required it. Was the technique there? Yes, but in the words of Len, she’s plateauing. Also in the words of Len, if you have a problem with any of this, talk to the hand.

Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 10 – 9

Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten – Argentine Tango – Val has COVID, so this vampire fantasia will be with Alan this week. There are clear nerves involved with a new partner this late in the game. She also has added nerves after faltering in the scores last week. They killed Ezra in the performance, so I do have to take personal points away, but Gabby was perfectly murderous on the dance floor. Len said she was a smidge hurried at times, which led to a brief issue. Otherwise, it was riveting to watch.

Judges Scores: 10 – 9 – 9 – 10

(Len brought up an excellent point tonight: I am so sick of the booing. DWTS is rare in the reality space for having genuine, constructive criticism, so the booing never helps. Every judge wants to help them! Stop booing!)

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson – Contemporary – They are very disappointed over their performance from last week, but working towards a better routine and scores. The routine was, in the words of Len, filled with a sameness. For an EDM cover of the “Halloween Theme,” there was no arc and not enough of a purpose. I love Wayne and Witney, I really do, but this is the second week of performances where there has been something really missing.

Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 10

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater – Contemporary – Last week they received their first ever nines, but also were in the bottom two. It has been a rough, weird trajectory because of these speed bumps. However, it was my favorite dance from Trevor yet. Trevor’s growth has been exceptional, this performance was exceptional, just exceptional all around. This ghost-like number was one of my favorites of the season.

Judges Scores: 10 – 9 – 10 – 10

Now, we have team dance time!

Team Wicked – Vinny, Shangela, Gabby, Heidi, and Jordin – It was…cute. Shangela shined the brightest, yet again. Len loved the group section, but did not like the sideline clapping during the solos.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 9 – 8

Team Scream – Trevor, Charli, Wayne, and Daniel – THIS is what a group dance should be, y’all! There was a story, a clear concept, and an understanding of how to use everyone on the floor the entire dance. Even when the solos weren’t occurring, the entire group was moving cohesively. Also? This was Daniel’s best work yet! I will be rewatching this one, kiddos.

Judges Scores: 10 – 9 – 10 – 10

After a pretty solid night with a crazy shake-up in the scores, (SHANGELA BEING THE ONLY PERFECT SCORE?! A moment most pleasing to me.), we find out the bottom two. Heidi & Artem and Jordin & Brandon are up for elimination after their Halloween dances. After a tie broken by head judge Len Goodman, Jordin Sparks is sent home. She is glowing as she heads out of the ballroom. Heidi & Artem looked livid, whilst I am livid over Vinny remaining in the competition. See you next week for 90s night and Vinny’s hopeful elimination! BA BA DA BA BA BA BA BA DA BA BA!

