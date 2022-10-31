Zzzax of Life – Episode 64: Werewolf by Night and the Best Marvel Costumes

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #64: Werewolf by Night and the Best Marvel Costumes

Date: October 31, 2022

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and break down the Werewolf by Night on Disney+. Then, Bekah joins in for a Halloween game and a draft of the best Marvel costumes.