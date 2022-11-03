LL Cool J to host the “National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years” Featuring Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, and Joss Stone

2022 commemorates the 100th anniversary of the National Christmas Tree Lighting and CBS is celebrating with a star-studded broadcast on Sunday, December 11th, hosted by LL Cool J.
What’s Happening:
- In 1923, President Calvin Coolidge started a holiday tradition that’s about to celebrate a milestone anniversary when he held a ceremony to light up the White House Christmas Tree.
- The tradition continues to this day and CBS is celebrating on Sunday, December 11th at 8/7c with the National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years.
- The special is once again hosted by Grammy Award-winning recording artist, actor and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer LL Cool J.
- This beloved American tradition is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF).
- This year’s ceremony will feature musical performances by Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, and more.
- The celebration will take place on Wednesday, November 30th at the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C.
- More information about the live event can be found at thenationaltree.org.
- National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment.
- Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles are executive producers and Renato Basile is producer. Knoles will also direct the special.
- Paramount+ subscribers can stream the National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years live and on-demand.