Details Revealed for “The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS” Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight

CBS has unveiled new details about this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight.
What’s Happening:
- Before a hearty meal with your family and loved ones, tune into The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS, live from New York City on Thursday, November 24th at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
- The event is once again hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and TV personality Keltie Knight.
- CBS’ annual holiday broadcast will include portions of the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, including its famous gigantic balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands from across the country.
- The broadcast will also include special performances by the casts of the hit Broadway musicals Moulin Rouge and SIX the Musical.
- Actors from popular CBS series will stop by, including Jeremy Sisto from FBI, Liza Lapira from The Eqalizer, and Louis Cato, bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
- Emmy Award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss (The Tony Awards) are executive producers for The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Weiss will also direct.