TV Recap: “Dancing with the Stars” – Season 31, Episode 9 – “90s Night”

It’s getting right down to the real nitty gritty. We have only a handful of couples left, and with every passing dance comes the absolute need to succeed. One subpar week could result in bad scores and no votes, especially when everyone is doing so well. Oh, minus Vinny. He’s bad.

We are celebrating 90s Night in the ballroom with live performances, fun song choices, the return of relay dances, and a double elimination. The opening sequence was such a phenomenal level of cheese that I couldn’t function, it was good. Having En Vogue and Salt N’ Pepa open the show with “Whatta Man” brought such a fabulous energy to the ballroom. I miss musical performance opening numbers! Bring these back on a regular basis, DWTS!

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Salsa – Last week was such a high point for Trevor. A gorgeous contemporary routine and a wonderful team dance led him to a tie for first place. Who would’ve thunk?! I adore Trevor, so I want his upwards trajectory to continue. This Barbie & Ken number was silly and goofy and a delight. There was a great combo of content and fun. Len saw some flexed knees, but still applauded the performance. Carrie Ann worried it became a bit hoppy, but Bruno highlighted that the performance was his most confident yet. Not his best, but I hope it keeps him around.

Judges Scores: 8 – 9 – 8 – 9

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – Samba – Shangela got the only perfect score last week, peaking at the best part of the competition. Shangela is the life of the season, so seeing her succeed thrills me. Shangela performing amidst a DWTS professional Spice Girl troupe is a level of iconic I never expected to witness. The kinetic energy of this performance was as thrilling as seeing Latrice Royale in the audience. This is the third week of the ballroom going insane. Derek said the footwork was sloppy in places, Bruno saying the energy pushes out some technique. However, Carrie Ann argues that there was nothing wrong.

Judges Scores: 10 – 9 – 9 – 9

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – Salsa – Wayne has been quite boring the past two weeks, I’m not going to lie. His spark has been missing, which might be due to the issue of peaking too early. A BoyzIIMen salsa is the way to my heart. His groove is back! Just like Bruno said, the rhythm and fluidity were at an all-time high. He was relaxed and effortless and a joy to watch. Len called it top notch. Derek made sure to mention the difficulty of the routine, which Witney created with such a deft hand. Witney is the underrated choreography queen of this show.

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Jazz – Daniel was a highlight last week during the group dance, where he shined amidst the other couples. To make a big push to show his worth in this competition, they are performing half the dance this week in silence to showcase Daniel’s experience. This Depeche Mode performance was his best yet, without a doubt. An incredible routine, thanks to Britt’s exceptional choreo. The funkiness was palpable, y’all! Derek was brought to tears! When does THAT happen?! An all-timer and one of the best of the season.

Judges Scores: 10 – 9 – 10 – 10

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev – Contemporary – Heidi dancing to Alanis is a direct ploy to get me to love the dance. She has been bottling her emotions as a wall to deal with the intense online scrutiny her and her family have dealt with for years, which makes sense. I have had my off-and-on issues with Heidi, but I felt that was Heidi’s best ever dance. There was true passion and true emotion in her performance and the vulnerability was finally felt from me. Len said the dance didn’t suit her (?), while Carrie Ann found a beauty in her stumbles as she was finally letting go. I really dug it, what can I say?

Judges Scores: 9 – 8 – 9 – 9

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy – Samba – Gabby dancing to Ricky Martin? In 2022? Perfection. However, the difficulty level of the samba can’t be ignored. Gabby was laying it all out on the floor, with an infectious energy that is sometimes missing from her performances. Tyra’s immediate words after the dance ending were “That was hot. That was HOT. Wasn’t that too hot?” I must agree. Derek called it the best samba ever, Bruno found it as technically full as a normal ballroom competition. The judges basically wanted to throw their 10 paddles at their heads. (Aside: Gabby needs to be booked in Hollywood immediately after this. She needs to be a constant television personality as soon as possible.)

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

(An Ezra grunge performance before the judges scores sent me to an early grave. Let me take this man on a date!)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki – Tango – Vinny was stiff. He is not good. I’m done.

Judges Scores: 8 – SEHven – 7 – 7

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Tango – Mark giving Charli a 90s quiz physically hurt me. I’m typing this from the waiting room of a plastic surgeon. Charli and Mark are adamant about staying at the top and staying relevant amidst a tense competition. As if you could forget this couple after their gritty, moody, and perfect tango. Perfect. Have I mentioned it was perfect? A tango set to the intense musical stylings of Blur led to multiple gasps and celebratory claps from the judges panel mid-dance. Carrie Ann gave her a standing ovation! Derek loved her stride! I will be dreaming about this dance for years to come.

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

Next up is the relay dance battle, which is surprisingly simple. The stars have been randomly paired up to perform specific dance styles. The winner will be selected by a single judge, awarding them five bonus points.

Shangela & Gleb vs. Daniel & Brit – Cha Cha – Len awarded five points to Shangela & Gleb

Trevor & Emma vs. Vinny & Koko – Samba – Carrie Ann awarded five points to Trevor & Emma

Heidi & Artem vs. Wayne & Witney – Samba – Bruno awarded five points to Wayne & Witney

Charli & Mark vs. Gabby & Val – Salsa – Derek awarded five points to Charli & Mark

Adding in those extra points still don’t break up the tension of the double elimination. With the semi-finals next week, this is one of the hardest cuts of the season. So close, yet so far. The bottom couple is Heidi & Artem, eliminated without a possible judges save. Trevor & Emma and Vinny & Koko are both eligible for the save, with the panel saving Trevor. Heidi & Artem and Vinny & Koko leave us this week. Vinny is gone and I can breathe again. Until next week, BA BA DA BA BA BA BA BA BA DA BA BA!