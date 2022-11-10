Become a Disney Holiday Maxxinista — Fun and Festive Items Spotted at TJ Maxx

If you have a Disney fan on your shopping list this Christmas season, don’t forget to check out your local TJ Maxx. On our recent visit, we found a variety of Disney holiday jewelry including Disney X Baublebar earrings and necklaces for $12.99.

If you’re piecing together a gift basket, Joffrey’s Coffee seasonal Disney flavors like Mickey & Minnie Winter Wonderland, Minnie Mouse Apple of My Pie and others are available for $7.00 a bag. When ordering these flavors through Joffrey’s site, many are listed at $12.99 each.

And you can enjoy those toasty beverages in a Santa Mickey hat topped mug (above) for $9.99 or in the Chip N Dale building a snowman mug set (priced $9.99). We even found a Star Wars holiday shot glass set for $7.99. That’s less than $2 per glass if you opt to break up the set for smaller gift giving or to accompany a nice liqueur gift.

Lumberjack Yoda is tagged as a pet toy but we won’t tell you if you opt to bring him home for yourself. Wouldn’t he look adorable sitting on a fireplace mantle?

And speaking of fireplace perhaps you’d rather rely on a cozy Sandy Claws aka Jack Skellington fleece blanket to keep you warm. We spotted this cuddly soft one for $16.99.

So be sure to check your local TJ Maxx to see if you can score some great deals of Disney gifts for your loved ones…or for yourself.