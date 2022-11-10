Become a Disney Holiday Maxxinista — Fun and Festive Items Spotted at TJ Maxx

If you have a Disney fan on your shopping list this Christmas season, don’t forget to check out your local TJ Maxx. On our recent visit, we found a variety of Disney holiday jewelry including Disney X Baublebar earrings and necklaces for $12.99.

If you’re piecing together a gift basket, Joffrey’s Coffee seasonal Disney flavors like Mickey & Minnie Winter Wonderland, Minnie Mouse Apple of My Pie and others are available for $7.00 a bag. When ordering these flavors through Joffrey’s site, many are listed at $12.99 each.

And you can enjoy those toasty beverages in a Santa Mickey hat topped mug (above) for $9.99 or in the Chip N Dale building a snowman mug set (priced $9.99). We even found a Star Wars holiday shot glass set for $7.99. That’s less than $2 per glass if you opt to break up the set for smaller gift giving or to accompany a nice liqueur gift.

Lumberjack Yoda is tagged as a pet toy but we won’t tell you if you opt to bring him home for yourself. Wouldn’t he look adorable sitting on a fireplace mantle?

And speaking of fireplace perhaps you’d rather rely on a cozy Sandy Claws aka Jack Skellington fleece blanket to keep you warm. We spotted this cuddly soft one for $16.99.

So be sure to check your local TJ Maxx to see if you can score some great deals of Disney gifts for your loved ones…or for yourself.

2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney