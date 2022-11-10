Universal Studios Hollywood Hosts 300 Kids for Annual Day of Giving Event

This morning Universal Studios Hollywood celebrated its 17th annual “Day of Giving” philanthropic event. Hundreds of Universal team members participated in community outreach across the Los Angeles area. At the theme park, approximately 300 homeless children got to enjoy a day at the park as part of Operation School Bell.

In addition to the park fun, the kids also received new backpacks, books, clothing, and more. The energy was effervescent as their faces lit up receiving their new bags, toys, and more. And all this fun happened in the parking lot before they even set into the park.

There is even more fun once they step inside where they can enjoy attractions such as

Jurassic World – The Ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. They will also have the chance to experience the world-famous Studio Tour. Perhaps seeing how entertainment is made will inspire their future careers in the film and television industry.

The Day of Giving event is part of Universal’s philanthropic initiative, “Discover A Star Foundation.” Their mission is to empower individuals and families to lead more productive and fulfilling lives. The day-long event also supports other non-profit organizations across Los Angeles, including MEND Foodbank, TreePeople, and Together We Rise.