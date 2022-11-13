D23 Celebrates 25 Years of “The Lion King” on Broadway

The Lion King has been the one true king of Broadway for 25 years. To celebrate this momentous occasion, D23 made sure the biggest Disney fans would be part of it.

D23 members were offered tickets to the Friday night performance at the Minskoff Theatre. A special check in location was set up where members received their ticket, commemorative pin, as well as some extra goodies for snacks and merchandise inside the theater.

There isn’t much I can say about the most successful musical in history in New York City other than “WOW!” I hadn’t seen this show in over 20 years and still can’t believe the majesty of this production. Between the stunning costumes and breathtaking performances, I can say it won’t be that long before my next viewing.

Following the show, we lucky D23 members were treated to a special talkback with Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, the writers of The Lion King show as well as part of the team that created the animated feature.

Sadly, with such a late hour, we only had the chance to spend a short time hearing stories about what went into not only creating the stage show but also how one of the most successful animated films ever made came to be.

After 25 years, The Lion King is still selling out shows on Broadway and around the world. So, if you haven’t seen it, “It is Time!” For more information on this amazing show visit The Lion King site — and if you’re not a member of D23, join now so you don’t miss the next great event.