Exclusive Clip: “Mysterious Benedict Society” Season 2, Episode 5 (Disney+)

Constance is gone. Reynie, Kate, and Sticky are lost in the rural countryside of France, trying to decide what to do next. Their rescue mission of Mr. Benedict and Number Two is falling apart.

In this clip from Mysterious Benedict Society episode 5 of season two, plans go awry, and while Sticky is blaming his inability to control his anxiety for Constance’s disappearance, Reynie tries to take the blame because he got them all involved.

Uncertain what to do, Sticky mentions going to the cops, but Kate quickly ends that discussion. While the boys are in a bit of a panic, Kate is organized and calm, taking the leadership role for the trio. She accurately points out that if they go to the cops, they would be sent home, and then no one would find Constance or Mr. Benedict and Number Two. Kate is definitive when she tells them they are going to have to find Constance themselves.

It's less than a minute, but this clip captures the perfection of the show, and why The Mysterious Benedict Society succeeds on multiple levels. It’s a group of kids, who rely on each other for their talents and strengths, listen to one another, and then work together to solve a problem.

Check out the clip below:

New episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society stream Wednesdays on Disney+.