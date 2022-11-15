Social Reaction Roundup – “Strange World”

Disney’s latest animated feature, Strange World, releases in theaters next Wednesday, November 23rd. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
The film is large scale, offering sentiments on making the world a better place:
Audiences are sure to fall in love with two of the film’s sidekicks:
The detailed animation of the film has been highly praised:
This reviewer praises the film’s LGBTQ representation, but notes that it has a “mediocre script.”
And he’s not alone…
However, this critic seems to think Strange World is the “animated film of the year.” High praise, indeed!
About Strange World:
- Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.
- The voice cast includes:
- Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission
- Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger
- Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure
- Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things
- Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world
- Helmed by director Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli, Strange World releases November 23rd, 2022.