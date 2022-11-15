Social Reaction Roundup – “Strange World”

Disney’s latest animated feature, Strange World, releases in theaters next Wednesday, November 23rd. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

The film is large scale, offering sentiments on making the world a better place:

#StrangeWorld is a large scale, pulpy adventure-fantasy housing radical, colorful world-building & heartrending character-drive. Its sentiments on legacy & making the world a better place is charming & disarming. Plus, there’s a super cute 3-legged pup, who’ll win everyone’s ❤️s. pic.twitter.com/lLax2LqXIT — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 16, 2022

Audiences are sure to fall in love with two of the film’s sidekicks:

First impression of #StrangeWorld from @DisneyAnimation – These two guys steal every scene they're in. Audiences will fall in love with #LegendTheDog and #Splat the… thing. pic.twitter.com/3WHh8s5RST — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 16, 2022

The detailed animation of the film has been highly praised:

#StrangeWorld has the best animation I've seen regarding the details of the landscape & characters. The world is beautiful. The story is kinda shallow until the end where it gets you thinking about climate change & how we treat our environment & legacy. — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) November 16, 2022

This reviewer praises the film’s LGBTQ representation, but notes that it has a “mediocre script.”

For the most part, #StrangeWorld is fun. It's got gorgeous visuals, a fun cast, an important message and great LGBTQ representation. What drags it down is the by-the-numbers story, iffy pacing and mediocre script. If the script was worked on more, that would've been a big help. pic.twitter.com/YwRa3z9enz — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) November 16, 2022

And he’s not alone…

#StrangeWorld/#DisneyStrangeWorld concocts a gorgeously animated world with bizarre creatures and environments along with a sweet multi-generational story about fathers and sons. Natural LGBTQ inclusion feels good in a place like this. pic.twitter.com/HmdngQWTkG — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) November 16, 2022

#StrangeWorld has a beautifully animated (and strange) world. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t have enough narrative thrust to keep the momentum of the adventure going. Heavy-handed themes take priority, leaving the story in the dust.



It’s enjoyable enough, but a miss overall. pic.twitter.com/rJUyK6LO9A — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) November 16, 2022

However, this critic seems to think Strange World is the “animated film of the year.” High praise, indeed!

I feel good about calling #StrangeWorld the animated film of the year. The visuals are stunning & Jackman’s score is magnificent, but at its core is a beautiful age-old message that is rightfully resurrected for a new generation. I hope that many families watch this together. pic.twitter.com/oS1uFKNX8N — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) November 16, 2022

About Strange World: