TV Recap: “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, Episode 8 “Trade Rumors”

Trades are an essential part of the sports world. Players are traded based on their skill and monetary value between teams in the hopes to craft a winning group. However, EPIC is a bunch of tweens and teens. Why are we worried about trading? Can we just let them play hockey for once? Coach Cole is becoming a Jeff Probst-type, adding so many twists that they can’t enjoy the original game.

The trade discussion occurs as the Ducks have a resurgence within the tournament. Thanks to last week’s field trip, they all have a renewed sense of self. They are playing with exceptional prowess, all utilizing their own knuckle pucks to great success. Heck, Koob is even scoring!

As the Ducks make it to the final four (alongside Dominate), tensions start to arise in the Jace vs. Evan world of captaining. Coach Cole can’t let his son be alone ever, so he suggests trading captains so he can help his son finally get his scoring abilities back. Alex has just received an earful from Evan about being excommunicated from his friends, so she thinks the possibility of the trade might be beneficial as well.

Rumors spread fast and once Evan and Jace catch wind of the idea, it’s all downhill from there. Evan can’t believe he would leave the team that has helped him become an essential player. He has sacrificed so much already, he can’t revert back. Jace is absolutely livid that his dad is, once again, meddling in his life and hockey career. He’s so tired of it and won’t let it stand any longer.

Amidst all of this, Alex and Cole are trying out the dating scene. Last episode’s kiss has led Marnie to create a date night for the pair. A home cooked meal by candlelight might be the perfect thing to keep the romance growing between the two. However, as the conversation quickly turns to the possible trade, Cole’s insufferable hockey-only mindset returns, making Alex disgusted. The man doesn’t have a personality other than the sport! I am sick of it! Alex is against the trade. Jace is against the trade. Evan is against the trade. I wouldn’t be surprised if next week’s episode goes full Les Mis.

Penalty Box Thoughts:

Stephnie Weir’s pronunciation of “raspberry vinaigrette” is the stuff of legend.

Is anyone, like, truly happy this season? I’m not sure anyone has experienced significant joy that lasts more than one episode. Is there a therapist on campus?

Coach Cole seems like someone who must tell you how much he loves Ted Lasso . It’s giving S2 of The White Lotus .

. It’s giving S2 of . What did Rich Eisen make for appearing this season, you think?