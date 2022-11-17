Save 40% on Kids Sleepwear, Tees and Plush with shopDisney’s Black Friday Flash Sale

Black Friday may be a week away but that hasn’t stopped shopDisney from kicking off special offers for the season. Fans looking to stock up on cozy gear for the holiday will love today’s Flash Sale with discounts of 40% Off Kids Sleepwear, Shirts and Plush.

If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, now—like right now—is the time to head over to shopDisney and get going.

Thursday and Friday (November 17-18) guests can save 40% on select kids pajamas, shirts and plush as part of shopDisney’s Black Friday Flash Sale

Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

40% Off Sleepwear

Wind down your busy day and welcome bedtime with these adorable sleep essentials. From sleepers for babies to character sets and cozy robes for the older kids, your night routine just got easier.

Panda Mei Plush Costume Robe for Girls – Turning Red

Toy Story PJ and Pillow Set for Kids

Winnie the Pooh Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Scarlet Witch Costume PJ PALS for Kids

Mirabel Sleep Set for Kids – Encanto

40% T-Shirts

Encourage your kids to express themselves the Disney way with cool graphic tees that feature a wide variety of characters such as Spider-Man, Elsa, the Toy Story gang and more.

Spider-Man T-Shirt for Kids

Elsa Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Girls – Frozen

Star Wars Ringer T-Shirt For Kids – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Princess Leia and R2-D2 Action Figure T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars

Toy Story Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Kids

40% Off Plush

Disney cuddles are the best and with this assortment of cuties, you’re guaranteed to be in for some great hugs and happy dreams!

Dale Disney nuiMOs Plush

Oogie Boogie Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Small 11''

Mickey Mouse Weighted Plush – 15''

Baymax Plush – Big Hero 6 – Medium 12 1/2''

Grogu Cuddleez Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Large 23''

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!