Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 129: Quid Pro Quadjumper with Jordie Poblete and Uncle Travelling Matt

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #129: Quid Pro Quadjumper with Jordie Poblete and Uncle Travelling Matt

Date: November 18th, 2022 (recorded November 17th)

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino is joined by returning guest Jordie Poblete of DisneyExaminer.com to talk about Andor episode 11 and this week’s Star Wars headlines. Plus, Mike chat with the iconic Uncle Travelling Matt (performed by legendary puppeteer Dave Goelz) about Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock‘s “Night of the Lights” holiday special!

