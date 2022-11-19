Photos – Christmas Town Returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with All the Holiday Fun You Could Ask For

The holiday season is in full swing and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is once again welcoming guests to Christmas Town. With festive shows, special food and beverage offerings and more, it’s the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit. We were lucky enough to be invited out to experience Christmas Town and we wanted to share some of our experience with you.

In addition to Busch Gardens’ world class coasters and other attractions, the holiday season brings all kinds of fun to the park. Guests can meet characters like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all his friends and even meet the big man himself, Santa Claus.

Busch Gardens also offers a variety of holiday shows. The big draw (and the one for which you’ll want to get a seat early) is “Christmas on Ice” in the Moroccan Palace Theater. The skating production transforms the stage with incredible feats of skating athleticism for a truly unmissable show set to holiday classic songs. Guests can also enjoy a story from Mrs. Claus, watch their Sesame Street Friends in “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” and take in the “Three Kings Journey” at the Dragonfire Grill.

An unsung hero of Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town this year is the projection show on the Serengeti Overlook. Set to holiday music, this exciting and visually-stunning show is sure to get anyone in the holiday spirit.

The projection show on the Serengeti Overlook is an offering not to be… um… overlooked. #ChristmasTown @BuschGardens pic.twitter.com/36oPx4RzB0 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 20, 2022

And if the shows don’t get you in the spirit, the decorations and atmosphere around the park certainly will. Around every corner there are more holiday lights or another festive character to meet. Guests could meet holiday royalty in characters like the Ice Princess or the Sugarplum Princess and even find trees lit to match the colors of nearby coasters.

Guests could also find festive food and beverage offerings around the park, with many being offered in the Christmas Town Village. Some of the standouts included Braised Beef, a Smoked BBQ Chicken Slider and for dessert, some delicious chocolate truffles. Of course, the best way to get a taste of the holidays is with a sampler lanyard (available for 5 or 10 items).

Of course, there is plenty of holiday merchandise available throughout the park, which should help with finding that perfect gift. Whether you want a Busch Gardens T-shirt, a Rudolph onesie, some Sesame Street apparel or just a classic stocking (with some animal inspiration), Christmas Town has you covered.

The whole night is capped off by “Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show,” a nighttime spectacular combining fireworks, fountains and holiday music to create the perfect ending to your holiday celebration.

Here’s the finale from tonight’s Holiday in the Sky fireworks at #ChristmasTown at @BuschGardens. That’s it for us here tonight. Keep an eye out for our full review of the event. pic.twitter.com/SjfGsW1baf — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 20, 2022

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay runs daily from now through January 9th. This is a holiday celebration you won’t want to miss and you can get your tickets here.