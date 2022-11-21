Exclusive Clip: “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, Episode 9 (Disney+)

Well, it’s finally happening. In this exclusive clip from this week’s episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Alex is finally getting what she’s asked for all summer long. The kids of EPIC are able to have a true summer camp experience.

Amidst water fights and an abundance of frivolity, Alex has a heart-to-heart with Coach Cole over her experience this summer. While she still wanted the kids to have a good time, she’s also realizing that she needed the true summer feel just as much as they did.

She’s reminiscing over Evan growing up before her eyes and knowing that he’ll soon be off on his own. It’s a sweet moment, especially since Alex has been stressed about his simultaneous success at camp and enjoyment of summer vacation all season long.

We only have a couple episodes left of the season, and with the knowledge of the EPIC finals just around the corner, this preview is a nice reprieve from the cutthroat stakes ahead. We’ll see what the end of this EPIC journey brings!

New episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers stream Wednesdays on Disney+.