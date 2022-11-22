Photos – Dazzling Nights Returns Bigger Than Ever to Orlando’s Leu Gardens This Holiday Season

For the third time, Creative City Project is bringing Dazzling Nights to Orlando’s Leu Gardens for the holiday season. This year’s festive event is the biggest ever, with more than a million holiday lights on display across the beautiful grounds.

This year’s Dazzling Nights will feature traditional holiday displays and photo moment as well as innovative and immersive lighting displays. The big headliner is “Brilliance,” an epic nighttime spectacular featuring lasers, fog and live singers.

Having experienced a brief preview of the event, simply walking through the beautiful light displays is certainly a highlight of Dazzling Nights. Being surrounded by the bright colors of the holidays is enough to make you want to start playing Christmas music before Thanksgiving.

This year’s event features 12 different activations:

Snow & Glow – Falling snow and overhead star lights

Peppermint Pass – Wal through red and white neon lights, reminiscent of candy cane lights

Brilliance – A nighttime spectacular featuring live performers, lasers and dancing lights

Joyful Journey – An immersive forest of snowflakes and hanging lights

Wondrous Woods – A garden filled with fog and lots of laser lights

Neon Flowers – Walk through a neon garden filled with giant flowers

Ring of Radiance – 360 photo experience

Down the Chimney – Inflatable play area with chimneys to slide down, just like Santa

Fabulous Flurries – A massive dome filled with fluttering snow

Sparkling Stars – Glowing crystal bulbs create an amazing photo opportunity

Path of Peace – Trees wrapped in traditional holiday lights

The Crystal Kingdom – Meet and greet with characters in an icy kingdom

You can check out a preview and get more information about Dazzling Nights in the video below:

Dazzling Nights is a great addition to your holiday season and a great way to celebrate with friends and family. The event returns to Leu Gardens in Orlando from November 25th through January 1st (closed on Christmas Day). Tickets are available now at $25 per adult and $22 per child.