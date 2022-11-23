Disney+ Watch Guide: November 23rd-29th

Gather your family around Disney+ this week for the season finale of Andor, new holiday specials, and the 30th anniversary of Aladdin. Here are all of this week’s new arrivals and milestone anniversaries. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 23rd

Daddies On Request – All Episodes Streaming

California, a thirteen-year-old girl, and her three adoptive parents set out on a journey from Mexico City to Zacatecas in order for her to be reunited with her mother, whom she has not heard from in nine years. What they don't know is that they are being followed by two funny thugs with suspicious intentions.

The Santa Clauses – “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”

Scott interviews potential Santa candidates while the family gets ready to leave. Simon Choksi, one of the candidates, brings his daughter, Grace, with him to the North Pole. During Simon’s interview, Sandra and Grace go missing. In finding their daughters together, Scott realizes Simon is the best choice to take the coat.

The Mysterious Benedict Society – "Commitment to All Things Cozy"

After learning the location of Dr. Curtain’s compound, the Society prepares to strike but is beset by Greys and must split up to escape. Meanwhile, Mr. Benedict tries to bond with his twin in an effort to gain intel, but is sidelined as Dr. Curtain sows discord between Mr. Benedict and Number Two. While on a detour, Constance finds herself surprisingly intrigued by Curtain’s TV special. After discovering the scope of catatonia among his acolytes, Curtain is horrified but denies responsibility.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 6

Summer's here, and the Kyoritsu University sumo club is participating in a training camp. Ryota, Shun, and Ren treat it as a fun vacation, but once they arrive, they learn that they will be training with Hokuto Gakuin, the champions of the sumo league. Ryota and the others are exhausted by the rigorous training, and they leave the training grounds in search of some fun. They find a bar where they eat and fall asleep, but find themselves unable to pay the bill in the morning.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – “Summer Breezers”

The Ducks and their rival Dominate get ready to face each other in the Finals – with the champion moving on to the Summer Showcase. Tensions are high – captains Evan and Jace are at each other, Alex and Cole’s summer romance has been called off, and both teams are mad at the adults for their misguided trade talk. But a new plan and an inspired day might just open up hearts and change the course of the entire summer for everyone.

Andor – Episode 12 (Season Finale)

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

New Exclusives – Friday, November 25th

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

In “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

RUN DMC’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party and Maria-Clara’s (Caché Melvin) mom and pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch' Boss) aren’t getting along … and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant "Fik-shun" Stegall) whom she brings to life. Maria-Clara’s journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with mice and toy soldiers (Viktor White, BDash, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis”), and back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents’ lost love before the clock strikes midnight? The special features best-in-class dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez as magical snowflakes, and more.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 23rd

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer

Sir Ranulph Fiennes returns to Egypt in this 3-part documentary series.

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish

A documentary series about a quest to find, study, and protect the world’s last species of giant fish.

Puppy Dog Pals

Bingo and Rolly have a lot of fun in episodes 16 and 17 of Season 5, including a new holiday episode.

The Villains of Valley View

Episodes 16-19 are now streaming, including the special two-part saga “No Escape.”

Witness to Disaster

Eyewitnesses describe living through disasters like an avalanche on Mount Everest and getting lost in the Bermuda Triangle.

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins

This 2-part Nat Geo special explores ferocious animals with the sharpest of teeth.

New on Disney+ – Friday, November 25th

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force

Experience the story of the airmen that seismically shifted the Allies fortunes during World War II, known as the Mighty Eighth Airforce.

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean

Survival on the Caribbean islands of Cuba and Hispaniola requires adaptation. Over time, new species, such as the bizarre, venomous solenodon, have formed.

New on Disney+ – Monday, November 28th

Mickey Saves Christmas

Mickey Saves Christmas is a new stop-motion holiday special that follows Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday.

Library Highlights

75th Anniversary – Chip ‘An Dale

Donald Duck’s chipmunk enemies received their name in this origin story, released on November 28th, 1947.

35th Anniversary – Three Men and a Baby

The Touchstone Pictures comedy classic about three friends who who unexpectedly become father figures to a baby was released on November 25th, 1987.

30th Anniversary – Aladdin

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ adaptation of the One Thousand and One Nights fable was a runaway hit when it was released on November 25th, 1992, thanks in no small part to the song “A Whole New World” and the voice performance of Robin Williams.

20th Anniversary – Treasure Planet

Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic pirate tale became an intergalactic adventure from Walt Disney Animation Studios on November 27th, 2002.