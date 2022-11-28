Zzzax of Life – Episode 66: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and an MCU Concert

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #66: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and an MCU Concert

Date: November 28, 2022

Topics

Mack and Kyle are back t0 discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including some casting in a few Marvel projects and the introduction of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Holiday Remix at EPCOT. Then they break down Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before Luke joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of MCU actors to see in concert.