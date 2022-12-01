Exclusive First Look at “Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” Coming December 2nd to Disney+

Pentatonix will take flight for a worldwide trip to find inspiration for their new holiday album in, streaming Friday, December 2nd on Disney+ . The new holiday special finds group members Mitch, Scott, Kirstin, Kevin, and Matt visiting Japan, Grenada, Iceland, Ghana, and Mexico, meeting residents and learning about their culture’s holiday traditions. We’re pleased to partner with Disney+ to bring you two advance clips from the music-filled feature.Our first stop in this first look is Tokyo, Japan where we meet Masahiro, an aspiring singer who was inspired by Pentatonix. He’s about to follow his dreams by studying abroad. Meet Masahiro and see his Tokyo life here.

Our second stop is the Ashanti Region of Ghana where we meet Kwame Nsiah Bota, son of famous musician Okyeame Kwame. They introduce us to traditional kente cloth, a colorful fabric worn by kings and queens, as Kwame talks about the generational legacy of music in Ghana.

You’ll have to watch the full special to see who Pentatonix will meet in Grenada, Iceland, and Mexico. By the end of their trip, they will learn that it really is a small world, after all. And what could be more magical than that? You can see more fromin the full trailer.

Pentatonix’s new holiday album, titled, is now streaming on all major music platforms, including Apple Music Amazon Music , and Spotify.

streams globally on Disney+ beginning Friday, December 2nd.