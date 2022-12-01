TV Recap: “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, Episode 10 “Lights Out”

The moment has arrived. The elusive summer showcase game is finally here. Thanks to [checks notes] EPIC’s seemingly never ending supply of funds, the game is taking place at the Anaheim Ducks’ practice facility. There, the Americans and Canadians will square off for bragging rights and the chance to be seen by college and NHL scouts.

The bragging rights take on a greater meaning after finding out Coach T is behind the Canadians’ players. The rancid man from last season returns, beyond bitter he has to live in Canada in the first place. I want to smack the smug right off of his face.

The first period goes well. Jace is flying high and the Ducks are up 2-0. When they return to the locker room, Jace is already fielding offers and conversations from scouts. The pressure has returned and he’s trying to cope immediately. Meanwhile, Evan realizes he might actually have hit the ceiling that Coach Cole once mentioned. Can he shine in this game?

During the 2nd period, things take a turn. Jace is missing shots, Canada is doing iconic Duck plays, and everyone is stressed. Sofi calls Jace out the moment the period is over, saying he’s faking the glitch. Jace immediately owns up to it (?!), saying he doesn’t want his success to pull him away from his new found Duck family. (Genuinely cry me a river, but okay, go off I guess.) Everyone gives him the confidence to go forth and know that this family will stay with him forever. Birds of a feather.

Right as the buzzer sounds to end the game, an illegal move from the Canadian team leads to a penalty shot. Thanks to the confidence of everyone and Jace’s last minute inspirational speech (which are always plentiful on this show), Evan is given the opportunity to take the shot. With a healthy dose of insanely pretentious lighting, Evan scores, leading the Ducks to victory!

The season ends with goodbyes as the Ducks pack up to head back to Minnesota. Jace and Sofi give one last goodbye kiss, Alex and Cole give one (not last) goodbye kiss, and Marnie is giving away lost water bottles like they are candy. No matter where they are in the world, once a duck, always a duck.

Penalty Box Thoughts:

Nick being happily out of the game was played for comedy, but doesn’t that go against everything this show has told us about the team mentality? Even Nick is like “Y’all aren’t gonna even pretend to feel bad?” Happy he took over for Rich Eisen, but still…huh?

to feel bad?” Happy he took over for Rich Eisen, but still…huh? Koob calling out the pre-period 3 inspirational speech trend was a level of meta I appreciated.

How absolutely sick were those Ducks jerseys?! I’ll take 7, please. One for every day of the week.