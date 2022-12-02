Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 132: Willow Returns with Nathan Jesse (Season 3 Finale)

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #132: Willow Returns with Nathan Jesse (Season 3 Finale)
Date: December 2nd, 2022 (recorded December 1st)

Topics

“Tatooine Sons” podcast cohost Nathan Jesse joins Mike Celestino for a discussion of Lucasfilm’s new live-action Disney+ Willow sequel series. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more in the third-season finale of “Who’s the Bossk?”

