Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 132: Willow Returns with Nathan Jesse (Season 3 Finale)

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #132: Willow Returns with Nathan Jesse (Season 3 Finale)

Date: December 2nd, 2022 (recorded December 1st)

“Tatooine Sons” podcast cohost Nathan Jesse joins Mike Celestino for a discussion of Lucasfilm’s new live-action Disney+ Willow sequel series. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more in the third-season finale of “Who’s the Bossk?”

