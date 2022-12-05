Zzzax of Life – Episode 67: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and a Christmas Movie Recast

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #67: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and a Christmas Movie Recast

December 5, 2022

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3, and break down The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. Then, Doobie joins in for the return of Some Christmas and a Christmas movie recast draft.