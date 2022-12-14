FOX Renews “LEGO Masters” for Season 4, Orders Second “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” for 2023

FOX has renewed LEGO Masters for a fourth season and announced that a second installment of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will be coming next December.

Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment, just announced that LEGO Masters has been renewed for a fourth season.

Will Arnett is confirmed to return as host and executive producer.

Alongside the announcement, it was revealed that the upcoming holiday version, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular , premiering December 19th, will also return next year.

The Season 3 finale airs tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

Don’t miss the first LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular on FOX, airing Monday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and Wednesday, Dec. 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Celebrity guests on LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular include Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines, and Finesse Mitchell, each of whom will be paired up with former LEGO Masters contestants.

include Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines, and Finesse Mitchell, each of whom will be paired up with former contestants. LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group.

