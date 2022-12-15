“Dino Ranch” Exclusive Clip – Deaf Baby Parasaur Introduced in “Luna Sees the Light”

Dino Ranch lights up the season in “Luna Sees the Light,” a brand-new wintertime episode featuring a deaf baby dinosaur. This new episode will premiere on Friday, December 16th at 9:45 am (8:45c) on Disney Junior, and we’re pleased to offer a first look with a clip from the episode and several images. You and your little ones won’t want to miss the adorableness of baby Luna!

In the clip, Jon, Min, and Miguel are having fun on the ice with their dinosaurs Blitz, Clover, and Tango. When a herd of Parasaurs come to the edge of the frozen pond, they meet Brighty’s new baby, Luna, who chases a snowflake out on the ice and slides in their direction. Luna is adorably curious about the world, as you’ll see in this advance clip from the new episode.

After meeting Luna, the gang discovers that she was born without the ability to hear. Therefore, everyone will need to find a different way to communicate with the newborn. The solution comes in the form of lights, which Luna is naturally drawn to. Jon, Min, and Miguel figure out a way to use numerical flashes to interact with Luna and she, in turn, understands how to blink back at them.

You won’t want to miss the heartwarming wintertime fun of “Luna Sees the Light,” which is paired with another story in the half-hour episode titled “A Dino-Might Night,” which finds Sonny the Kid attempting to steal the Cassidy Christmas Tree.

With this story about communicating in different ways, kids who communicate through American Sign Language will be able to access a version of “Luna Sees the Light” with an ASL interpreter in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. This allows kids who will connect most with the character of Luna to experience the episode fully.

Dino Ranch is a worldwide hit from Canada’s Boat Rocker Studios. Disney distributes the series in the United States, where it airs on Disney Junior, streams on-demand on DisneyNow, and episodes are also added in batches on Disney+. Disney’s distribution deal on Disney+ also includes the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Disney Junior also recently introduced the series in Japan.

The magic of the holidays and Dino Ranch can also go with you anywhere this season with the new “Dino Ranch Holiday Album,” now streaming on most major music providers.

