Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Minnie Mouse Amethyst Key Chain

Bring a little bling to your keys, favorite purse, bag, or backpack with a charming pewter key chain featuring one of fashion’s biggest icons, Minnie Mouse!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Earlier this month, our friends at Entertainment Earth generously invited us to browse their selection of in-stock merchandise and choose some items to feature and review. Being the big Disney fans that we are, we jumped at the chance and came away with an awesome assortment of collectibles that we think will appeal to you too. Let’s take a look!

For this Entertainment Earth Spotlight we’re looking at a beautiful Minnie Mouse dangle key chain that adds the perfect pop of color and style to your daily adventures. The shiny amethyst hue makes this a great gift for fans with a February birthday and for everyone else it’s simply fun.

Minnie Mouse Amethyst Key Chain

Fashionista Minnie Mouse can join you on all of your daily travels via this classy and colorful key chain. Minnie is dressed in her signature heels, bow and skirt striking a simple pose. I love the weight of the figure that’s not too heavy to make holding your keys burdensome, nor is it too light; you’ll notice that she’s there.

Minnie is two pieces (front and back) held together by a small screw. She’s solid purple all the way through although the coloring the very top of her bow where she connects to the key ring is wearing away. Whether by intention or not, Minnie’s arms and legs are slightly articulated and can twist forward and back (arms) and side to side (legs). Her bow and dress have “polka dots” and her shoes actually have little heels. I thought this was actually a nice touch.

The key chain is made by Monogram and it is designed for fans ages 4 and up. From a quick scan of the internet, there was a full series of these “birthstone/birth month” key chains with styles for both Mickey and Minnie. As for Entertainment Earth the only other color I could find was the April/Diamond offering that is no longer available with the listing only up for informational purposes. Although it looks like some small retailers do have other versions available for purchase.

This cute key chain is currently sold-out at Entertainment Earth, but guests can sign up to be notified when it comes back in stock. As of the most recent listing, it sold for $6.99.

