“For Your Consideration” – What The Walt Disney Company is Submitting For 95th Academy Awards

Tomorrow marks the announcements of the 95th Academy Awards Oscars Shortlists, and while they haven’t been revealed yet, we’re taking a moment to remind fans everywhere what The Walt Disney Company is submitting for the consideration of members and those involved in the nomination process.

An epic story spanning eras, Amsterdam is a comedic thriller about love, loyalty and reasons to live in the face of unknown true history as it follows three tight friends and everyone they encounter on their adventure.

BEST PICTURE Arnon Milchan, p.g.a. Matthew Budman, p.g.a. Anthony Katagas, p.g.a. David O. Russell, p.g.a. Christian Bale

BEST DIRECTOR David O. Russell

BEST ACTOR Christian Bale

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Margot Robbie Andrea Riseborough Anya Taylor-Joy Taylor Swift Zoe Saldaña

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR John David Washington Alessandro Nivola Chris Rock Matthias Schoenaerts Michael Shannon Mike Myers Timothy Olyphant Rami Malek Robert De Niro

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY David O. Russell

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Emmanuel Lubezki, ASC, AMC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN J.R. Hawbaker Albert Wolsky

BEST FILM EDITING Jay Cassidy, ACE

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING Nana Fischer, Makeup Department Head Lori McCoy Bell, Hair Department Head Adruitha Lee, Hair Department Head

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Judy Becker, Production Designer Patricia Cuccia, Set Decorator

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Daniel Pemberton

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “Time” Music and Lyrics by Aubrey Drake Graham, Giveon Evans, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Daniel Pemberton

BEST SOUND Per Hallberg, M.P.S.E., Supervising Sound Editor Jose Antonio Garcia , Sound Mixer Andy Koyama, Re-Recording Mixer Beau Borders, Re-Recording Mixer



Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, their teenage children), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to protect each other, the battles they fight to survive and the tragedies they together endure.

BEST PICTURE James Cameron, p.g.a. Jon Landau, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR James Cameron

BEST ACTRESS Zoe Saldaña

BEST ACTOR Sam Worthington

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Sigourney Weaver Kate Winslet

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Stephen Lang Cliff Curtis Britain Dalton

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver Story by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, Shane Salerno

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Russell Carpenter, ASC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Deborah L. Scott

BEST FILM EDITING Stephen Rivkin, ACE David Brenner, ACE John Refoua, ACE James Cameron, ACE

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING Sarah Rubano

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Simon Franglen

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “The Songcord” Music and Lyrics by Simon Franglen “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” Lyrics and Melody by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye Music by Simon Franglen and Swedish House Mafia

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Dylan Cole, Production Designer Ben Procter, Production Designer Vanessa Cole, Set Decorator

BEST SOUND Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Dick Bernstein, Supervising Sound Editor Christopher Boyes, Re-Recording Mixer Gary Summers, Re-Recording Mixer Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Julian Howarth, Production Sound Mixer

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Joe Letteri Richard Baneham Eric Saindon Daniel Barrett



In the wake of their King T’Challa’s death, the technologically advanced kingdom of Wakanda and the powerful women who now rule it find themselves at the center of the world stage, fighting to protect their nation from intervening forces while carving a path forward.

BEST PICTURE Kevin Feige, p.g.a. Nate Moore, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR Ryan Coogler

BEST ACTRESS Letitia Wright

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Angela Bassett Danai Gurira Lupita Nyong'o

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Winston Duke Tenoch Huerta Mejía

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Autumn Durald Arkapaw, ASC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Ruth Carter

BEST FILM EDITING Michael P. Shawver Kelley Dixon, ACE Jennifer Lame, ACE

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING Camille Friend , Hair Department Head Joel Harlow, Makeup Department Head & Special Makeup Designer

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Ludwig Göransson

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Lift Me Up” Music and Lyrics by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Hannah Beachler, Production Designer Lisa Sessions Morgan, Set Decorator

BEST SOUND Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Sound Mixer Benjamin A. Burtt, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Boeddeker, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer Brandon Proctor, Re-Recording Mixer

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Geoffrey Baumann, VFX Supervisor Craig Hammack, VFX Supervisor Chris White , VFX Supervisor Dan Sudick ,SFX Supervisor



The Bob’s Burgers Movie

In this animated comedy-adventure, the Belcher's summer dreams are dashed after a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery in order to save their family's restaurant.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Loren Bouchard Bernard Derriman Janelle Momary-Neely Nora Smith

BEST DIRECTOR Loren Bouchard Bernard Derriman

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith

BEST FILM EDITING Kris Fitzgerald

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Ruben Hickman

BEST SOUND Todd Toon, Supervising Sound Editor Warren Shaw, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer Ron Bartlett, Re-Recording Mixer

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “Sunny Side Up Summer" Music and Lyric by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith



In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Stephen Strange is forced to rethink his life and the choices he has made as he is chased by The Scarlet Witch through the mind-bending Multiverse, and faces eye-opening versions of himself in each dangerous alternate reality he enters.

BEST PICTURE Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR Sam Raimi

BEST ACTOR Benedict Cumberbatch

BEST ACTRESS Elizabeth Olsen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Xochitl Gomez Rachel McAdams

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Chiwetel Ejiofor Benedict Wong Michael Stühlbarg

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Michael Waldron

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY John Mathieson CAL, BSC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Graham Churchyard

BEST FILM EDITING Bob Murawski, ACE Tia Nolan, ACE

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING Lizzie Georgiou, Makeup & Hair Designer Donald McInnes, Hair & Makeup to Mr. Cumberbatch Karen Bartet, Hairstylist to Ms. Olsen Tricia Sawyer, Makeup Artist to Ms. Olsen

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Danny Elfman

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Charles Wood, Production Designer John Bush, Set Decorator

BEST SOUND Katy Wood, Supervising Sound Editor Addison Teague, Supervising Sound Editor Lora Hirschberg, Re-Recording Mixer Juan Peralta, Re-Recording Mixer Nadine Richardson, Production Sound Mixer

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Janek Sirrs, VFX Supervisor Theo Bialek, VFX Supervisor Erik Winquist, VFX Supervisor Chris Corbould, SFX Supervisor



Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear is the Sci-Fi movie action hero who inspired the beloved toy – stranded with his crew on a hostile planet, millions of light years away. Driven by his mission to find a way home, he ultimately must choose between spending his life focused on one goal or living fully in the present.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Angus MacLane Galyn Susman, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR Angus MacLane

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Jason Headley Angus MacLane

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Jeremy Lasky Ian Megibben

BEST FILM EDITING Anthony J. Greenberg

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Tim Evatt

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Michael Giacchino

BEST SOUND Ren Klyce, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer Coya Elliott, Supervising Sound Editor Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer Paul McGrath, Production Sound Mixer

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Jane Yen, Visual Effects Supervisor Bill Watral, Effects Supervisor Chia-Chi Hu, Compositing Supervisor Thomas Jordan, Shading Supervisor



Original action-adventure Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers who attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous, yet wondrous land that they come to find threatens the very existence of their own world

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Don Hall Roy Conli, p.g.a

BEST DIRECTOR Don Hall

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Qui Nguyen

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Tracy Scott Beattie Brian Leach

BEST FILM EDITING Sarah K. Reimers

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Mehrdad Isvandi, Production Designer Justin Cram, Associate Production Designer

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Henry Jackman

BEST SOUND Shannon Mills, Supervising Sound Editor Samson Neslund, Sound Designer Gabriel Guy, CAS, Production Sound Mixer/Re-Recording Mixer Bill Higley, CAS, Production Sound Mixer/ADR Mixer David E. Fluhr, CAS, Supervising Re-Recording Mixer

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Steve Goldberg, Visual Effects Supervisor

Michael Kaschalk, Head of Effects Animation

Marc Bryant, Effects Supervisor

Henrik Fält, Effects Supervisor

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor’s journey of self-discovery is interrupted when a villain known as Gorr abducts a group of children. Thor and his ex-girlfriend-turned-hero team up with trusted allies to stop Gorr, ultimately discovering the profound pain fueling his vengeance.

BEST PICTURE Kevin Feige, p.g.a. Brad Winderbaum, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR Taika Waititi

BEST ACTOR Chris Hemsworth

BEST ACTRESS Natalie Portman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Tessa Thompson Jaimie Alexander

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Christian Bale Taika Waititi Russell Crowe

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Taika Waititi & Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Barry Idoine, ASC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Mayes C. Rubeo

BEST FILM EDITING Matthew Schmidt Tim Roche Jennifer Vecchiarello Peter S. Elliot, ACE

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING Luca Vannella, Hair Department Head Matteo Silvi, Makeup Department Head Adam Johansen, Creature and Prosthetic Designer

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Michael Giacchino & Nami Melumad

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Nigel Phelps, Production Designer Katie Sharrock, Set Decorator

BEST SOUND Daniel Laurie, Supervising Sound Editor Qianbaihui Yang, , Supervising Sound Editor Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Brandon Proctor, Re-Recording Mixer Production Sound Mixer, Nick Emond

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Jake Morrison, VFX Supervisor Pete Dionne, VFX Supervisor Luke Millar, VFX Supervisor Dan Oliver, SFX Supervisor



Mei Lee, a dorky but confident Chinese-Canadian tween, struggles with being her mother’s perfect daughter and the urge for independence. Increasing pressure triggers a startling transformation that unearths an ancient, hairy, family secret.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Domee Shi Lindsey Collins, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR Domee Shi

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Julia Cho Domee Shi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Mahyar Abousaeedi Jonathan Pytko

BEST FILM EDITING Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Rona Liu

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Ludwig Göransson

BEST SOUND Coya Elliott, Supervising Sound Editor Ren Klyce, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer Vince Caro, Original Dialogue Mixer

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Danielle Feinberg, Visual Effects Supervisor Dave Hale, Effects Supervisor Jacob Brooks, Simulation Supervisor Christian Hoffman, Characters Supervisor

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Nobody Like U" Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell



We’ll see which of these considerations are pushed forward onto shortlists, with voting set to take place in January of 2023. The 95th Academy Awards are set to air on Sunday, March 12th, 2023, on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.