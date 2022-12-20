“For Your Consideration” – What The Walt Disney Company is Submitting For 95th Academy Awards

Tomorrow marks the announcements of the 95th Academy Awards Oscars Shortlists, and while they haven’t been revealed yet, we’re taking a moment to remind fans everywhere what The Walt Disney Company is submitting for the consideration of members and those involved in the nomination process.
Amsterdam
An epic story spanning eras, Amsterdam is a comedic thriller about love, loyalty and reasons to live in the face of unknown true history as it follows three tight friends and everyone they encounter on their adventure.
- BEST PICTURE
- Arnon Milchan, p.g.a.
- Matthew Budman, p.g.a.
- Anthony Katagas, p.g.a.
- David O. Russell, p.g.a.
- Christian Bale
- BEST DIRECTOR
- David O. Russell
- BEST ACTOR
- Christian Bale
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Margot Robbie
- Andrea Riseborough
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Taylor Swift
- Zoe Saldaña
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- John David Washington
- Alessandro Nivola
- Chris Rock
- Matthias Schoenaerts
- Michael Shannon
- Mike Myers
- Timothy Olyphant
- Rami Malek
- Robert De Niro
- BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- David O. Russell
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Emmanuel Lubezki, ASC, AMC
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- J.R. Hawbaker
- Albert Wolsky
- BEST FILM EDITING
- Jay Cassidy, ACE
- BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
- Nana Fischer, Makeup Department Head
- Lori McCoy Bell, Hair Department Head
- Adruitha Lee, Hair Department Head
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Judy Becker, Production Designer
- Patricia Cuccia, Set Decorator
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Daniel Pemberton
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “Time”
- Music and Lyrics by Aubrey Drake Graham, Giveon Evans, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Daniel Pemberton
- BEST SOUND
- Per Hallberg, M.P.S.E., Supervising Sound Editor
- Jose Antonio Garcia , Sound Mixer
- Andy Koyama, Re-Recording Mixer
- Beau Borders, Re-Recording Mixer
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, their teenage children), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to protect each other, the battles they fight to survive and the tragedies they together endure.
- BEST PICTURE
- James Cameron, p.g.a.
- Jon Landau, p.g.a.
- BEST DIRECTOR
- James Cameron
- BEST ACTRESS
- Zoe Saldaña
- BEST ACTOR
- Sam Worthington
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Sigourney Weaver
- Kate Winslet
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Stephen Lang
- Cliff Curtis
- Britain Dalton
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Screenplay by
- James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver
- Story by
- James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, Shane Salerno
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Russell Carpenter, ASC
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Deborah L. Scott
- BEST FILM EDITING
- Stephen Rivkin, ACE
- David Brenner, ACE
- John Refoua, ACE
- James Cameron, ACE
- BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
- Sarah Rubano
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Simon Franglen
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “The Songcord”
- Music and Lyrics by Simon Franglen
- “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”
- Lyrics and Melody by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye
- Music by Simon Franglen and Swedish House Mafia
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Dylan Cole, Production Designer
- Ben Procter, Production Designer
- Vanessa Cole, Set Decorator
- BEST SOUND
- Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
- Dick Bernstein, Supervising Sound Editor
- Christopher Boyes, Re-Recording Mixer
- Gary Summers, Re-Recording Mixer
- Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer
- Julian Howarth, Production Sound Mixer
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Joe Letteri
- Richard Baneham
- Eric Saindon
- Daniel Barrett
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In the wake of their King T’Challa’s death, the technologically advanced kingdom of Wakanda and the powerful women who now rule it find themselves at the center of the world stage, fighting to protect their nation from intervening forces while carving a path forward.
- BEST PICTURE
- Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
- Nate Moore, p.g.a.
- BEST DIRECTOR
- Ryan Coogler
- BEST ACTRESS
- Letitia Wright
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Angela Bassett
- Danai Gurira
- Lupita Nyong'o
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Winston Duke
- Tenoch Huerta Mejía
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Screenplay by
- Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, ASC
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Ruth Carter
- BEST FILM EDITING
- Michael P. Shawver
- Kelley Dixon, ACE
- Jennifer Lame, ACE
- BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
- Camille Friend , Hair Department Head
- Joel Harlow, Makeup Department Head & Special Makeup Designer
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Ludwig Göransson
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- "Lift Me Up”
- Music and Lyrics by
- Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Hannah Beachler, Production Designer
- Lisa Sessions Morgan, Set Decorator
- BEST SOUND
- Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Sound Mixer
- Benjamin A. Burtt, Supervising Sound Editor
- Steve Boeddeker, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer Brandon Proctor, Re-Recording Mixer
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Geoffrey Baumann, VFX Supervisor
- Craig Hammack, VFX Supervisor
- Chris White , VFX Supervisor
- Dan Sudick ,SFX Supervisor
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
In this animated comedy-adventure, the Belcher's summer dreams are dashed after a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery in order to save their family's restaurant.
- BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Loren Bouchard
- Bernard Derriman
- Janelle Momary-Neely
- Nora Smith
- BEST DIRECTOR
- Loren Bouchard
- Bernard Derriman
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith
- BEST FILM EDITING
- Kris Fitzgerald
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Ruben Hickman
- BEST SOUND
- Todd Toon, Supervising Sound Editor
- Warren Shaw, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer
- Ron Bartlett, Re-Recording Mixer
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “Sunny Side Up Summer"
- Music and Lyric by
- Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Stephen Strange is forced to rethink his life and the choices he has made as he is chased by The Scarlet Witch through the mind-bending Multiverse, and faces eye-opening versions of himself in each dangerous alternate reality he enters.
- BEST PICTURE
- Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
- BEST DIRECTOR
- Sam Raimi
- BEST ACTOR
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- BEST ACTRESS
- Elizabeth Olsen
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Xochitl Gomez
- Rachel McAdams
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Chiwetel Ejiofor
- Benedict Wong
- Michael Stühlbarg
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Michael Waldron
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- John Mathieson CAL, BSC
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Graham Churchyard
- BEST FILM EDITING
- Bob Murawski, ACE
- Tia Nolan, ACE
- BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
- Lizzie Georgiou, Makeup & Hair Designer
- Donald McInnes, Hair & Makeup to Mr. Cumberbatch
- Karen Bartet, Hairstylist to Ms. Olsen
- Tricia Sawyer, Makeup Artist to Ms. Olsen
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Danny Elfman
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Charles Wood, Production Designer
- John Bush, Set Decorator
- BEST SOUND
- Katy Wood, Supervising Sound Editor
- Addison Teague, Supervising Sound Editor
- Lora Hirschberg, Re-Recording Mixer
- Juan Peralta, Re-Recording Mixer
- Nadine Richardson, Production Sound Mixer
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Janek Sirrs, VFX Supervisor
- Theo Bialek, VFX Supervisor
- Erik Winquist, VFX Supervisor
- Chris Corbould, SFX Supervisor
Lightyear
Buzz Lightyear is the Sci-Fi movie action hero who inspired the beloved toy – stranded with his crew on a hostile planet, millions of light years away. Driven by his mission to find a way home, he ultimately must choose between spending his life focused on one goal or living fully in the present.
- BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Angus MacLane
- Galyn Susman, p.g.a.
- BEST DIRECTOR
- Angus MacLane
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Jason Headley
- Angus MacLane
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Jeremy Lasky
- Ian Megibben
- BEST FILM EDITING
- Anthony J. Greenberg
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Tim Evatt
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Michael Giacchino
- BEST SOUND
- Ren Klyce, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer
- Coya Elliott, Supervising Sound Editor
- Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
- Paul McGrath, Production Sound Mixer
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Jane Yen, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Bill Watral, Effects Supervisor
- Chia-Chi Hu, Compositing Supervisor
- Thomas Jordan, Shading Supervisor
Strange World
Original action-adventure Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers who attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous, yet wondrous land that they come to find threatens the very existence of their own world
- BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Don Hall
- Roy Conli, p.g.a
- BEST DIRECTOR
- Don Hall
- BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Qui Nguyen
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Tracy Scott Beattie
- Brian Leach
- BEST FILM EDITING
- Sarah K. Reimers
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Mehrdad Isvandi, Production Designer
- Justin Cram, Associate Production Designer
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Henry Jackman
- BEST SOUND
- Shannon Mills, Supervising Sound Editor
- Samson Neslund, Sound Designer
- Gabriel Guy, CAS, Production Sound Mixer/Re-Recording Mixer
- Bill Higley, CAS, Production Sound Mixer/ADR Mixer
- David E. Fluhr, CAS, Supervising Re-Recording Mixer
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Steve Goldberg, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Michael Kaschalk, Head of Effects Animation
- Marc Bryant, Effects Supervisor
- Henrik Fält, Effects Supervisor
Thor: Love and Thunder
In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor’s journey of self-discovery is interrupted when a villain known as Gorr abducts a group of children. Thor and his ex-girlfriend-turned-hero team up with trusted allies to stop Gorr, ultimately discovering the profound pain fueling his vengeance.
- BEST PICTURE
- Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
- Brad Winderbaum, p.g.a.
- BEST DIRECTOR
- Taika Waititi
- BEST ACTOR
- Chris Hemsworth
- BEST ACTRESS
- Natalie Portman
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Tessa Thompson
- Jaimie Alexander
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Christian Bale
- Taika Waititi
- Russell Crowe
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Taika Waititi & Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Barry Idoine, ASC
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Mayes C. Rubeo
- BEST FILM EDITING
- Matthew Schmidt
- Tim Roche
- Jennifer Vecchiarello
- Peter S. Elliot, ACE
- BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
- Luca Vannella, Hair Department Head
- Matteo Silvi, Makeup Department Head
- Adam Johansen, Creature and Prosthetic Designer
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Michael Giacchino & Nami Melumad
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Nigel Phelps, Production Designer
- Katie Sharrock, Set Decorator
- BEST SOUND
- Daniel Laurie, Supervising Sound Editor
- Qianbaihui Yang, , Supervising Sound Editor
- Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
- Brandon Proctor, Re-Recording Mixer
- Production Sound Mixer, Nick Emond
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Jake Morrison, VFX Supervisor
- Pete Dionne, VFX Supervisor
- Luke Millar, VFX Supervisor
- Dan Oliver, SFX Supervisor
Turning Red
Mei Lee, a dorky but confident Chinese-Canadian tween, struggles with being her mother’s perfect daughter and the urge for independence. Increasing pressure triggers a startling transformation that unearths an ancient, hairy, family secret.
- BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Domee Shi
- Lindsey Collins, p.g.a.
- BEST DIRECTOR
- Domee Shi
- BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Julia Cho
- Domee Shi
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Mahyar Abousaeedi
- Jonathan Pytko
- BEST FILM EDITING
- Nicholas C. Smith, ACE
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Rona Liu
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Ludwig Göransson
- BEST SOUND
- Coya Elliott, Supervising Sound Editor
- Ren Klyce, Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer
- Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
- Vince Caro, Original Dialogue Mixer
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Danielle Feinberg, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Dave Hale, Effects Supervisor
- Jacob Brooks, Simulation Supervisor
- Christian Hoffman, Characters Supervisor
- BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- "Nobody Like U"
- Music and Lyric by
- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
We’ll see which of these considerations are pushed forward onto shortlists, with voting set to take place in January of 2023. The 95th Academy Awards are set to air on Sunday, March 12th, 2023, on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.