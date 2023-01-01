What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – January 1-7

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Will Trent When: Tuesday, January 3rd at 10/9c on ABC What: A new mystery series about a quirky detective.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch When: Wednesday, January 4th on Disney+ What: Season 2 of Lucasfilm’s animated series set after the execution of Order 66.

RuPaul's Drag Race When: Thursday, January 6th at 8/7c on MTV What: “May the best drag queen win!” 16 new queens enter the Werk Room to compete for the crown.

Reba McEntire's The Hammer When: Friday, January 7th at 8/7c on Lifetime What: The country music legend stars in this thrilling film about a Nevada judge trying to uncover who killed her predecessor.

M3GAN When: Friday, January 7th exclusively in theaaters What: A new thriller about a robotic doll with killer dance moves.



Sunday, January 1st

New TV Shows

Kaleidoscope – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted? Loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, Kaleidoscope consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after. The compelling crime anthology series takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience. Some members may start with certain episodes (like episodes “Yellow or “Green”), then move deeper into their own personal viewing order with varying episodes (“Blue” or “Violet” or “Orange,” followed by “Red” or “Pink”) until the epic “White: The Heist” story finale. All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist. How will you experience the colors of Kaleidoscope?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Lady Voyeur – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A talented, voyeuristic hacker finds herself thrust into a dangerous investigation after her sex worker neighbor leaves for a weekend trip.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Manifesto of a Serial Killer – Series Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR When a documentary filmmaker sets out to tell the story of one of the biggest serial killer cases in California history, he uncovers a terrifying tale that begins in 1984 with the disappearance of San Francisco resident Paul Cosner. As investigators search for Cosner, they discover Leonard Lake’s cabin, where among buried human remains they find Lake’s recorded manifesto. When Lake’s accomplice, Charles Ng, flees the country, a manhunt ensues and the fight for justice begins.

– Series Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR Old Enough! – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Children go on errands all by themselves for the very first time as a camera crew follows along in this beloved, long-running reality show from Japan.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Paul T. Goldman – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock PAUL T. GOLDMAN is a mind-bending series from the director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the producers of The Disaster Artist. It’s a project that director Jason Woliner has been shooting for over a decade and a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists. In the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series is a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sewer Divers – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Documentary – TV-14 America's sewer system is centuries old and in need of constant repair. Sewer Divers is a down-and-dirty, up-close look at the rugged, blue-collar heroes that keep these systems running so the rest of us can stay out of the muck and the mire.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Documentary – TV-14 Ugliest House in America – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR From gaudy designs to botched renovations, comedian Retta travels across the country to tour properties nominated by their owners as the ugliest home around. The country gets divided into four regions, with four homes from each region selected as finalists based on the following criteria: ugly in appearance, bad function and "surprise." However, the competition doesn't stop there: after crowning the worst of the worst, designer Alison Victoria surprises the homeowners with an incredible $150,000 renovation.

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR The Way of the Househusband – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After disappearing from the underworld, the legendary yakuza known as the "Immortal Dragon" resurfaces — as a fiercely devoted stay-at-home househusband.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Worst Cooks in America – Season 25 Premiere – 8/7c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Chefs Anne Burrel and Beau MacMillan coach twelve of the worst cooks in America to transform them into gourmands.

– Season 25 Premiere – 8/7c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G

New Movies

Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over – 9/8c on CNN – NR Narrated mostly in Ms. Warwick's own velvet-toned voice, Don't Make Me Over blends archival footage with personal photographs and newsreels, telling the story of her music and life, including the backstories behind her many hit songs.

– 9/8c on CNN – NR

Monday, January 2nd

New TV Shows

America's Got Talent: All-Stars – Series Premiere – 8/7c on NBC A new extension of the powerhouse hit series, “AGT: All-Stars” brings together winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world. Each week 10 acts – including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more – will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals. The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional act per episode to move onto the finals. Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale. The “Got Talent” format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Fantasy Island – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX Longtime best friends, Tara and Jessica, want to rule their 30th High School Reunion, but their plans go sideways when everyone is forced to tell the truth. Andi wants to know if her cat BoBo loves her as much as she loves him. Roarke juggles a secret romance, as Ruby and Gina spend more time together in the all-new “Tara and Jessica’s High School Reunion/Cat Lady” season premiere episode of Fantasy Island.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on House of Grucci – Special – Streaming on Hulu “America’s First Family of Fireworks” has been lighting up the night skies and adding sparkle to our celebrations for over six generations. Now, the Grucci family is opening its doors, inviting cameras inside to document behind the scenes as they prepare for major performances around the world, culminating in a larger-than-life show in Saudi Arabia. The lasting family business, Fireworks by Grucci, is one of the premiere pyrotechnic firms in the world and is the company behind several U.S. presidential inauguration performances and the Olympic Games display in Beijing, China. Follow Phil Grucci, the fifth-generation company leader, his wife Debra and several family members as they share stories of personal challenges and professional triumphs to learn about the high-stakes business where there are no second chances to get it right.

– Special – Streaming on Quantum Leap – Season 1 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on NBC Ben lands in 1979 Chicago as Jack Armstrong, a devoted security guard to talented pop singer Carly Farmer. During Carly’s prep for a big concert, it quickly becomes clear her life is in danger and Ben must determine who is trying to kill her and why.

– Season 1 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter – Season Premiere – 8/7c on Lifetime Night one follows Angelo Clary’s recount of Azriel Clary’s journey as its revealed she was instructed to lie in the infamous R. Kelly interview with Gayle King. The family also details the intimidation tactics launched at the family by R. Kelly supporters while legal experts and journalists provide insight on racketeering charges Kelly faces. Night one also provides an inside look at the aftermath of the infamous gun threat at the premiere screening of the documentary. Night two will focus on Jane Doe #1 and the revelation of John Does who take the stand as new survivors also emerge. The series concludes with the survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly.

– Season Premiere – 8/7c on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex. Drugs & Kardashians – Speial – 9/8c on FOX The all-new revealing special takes viewers on a deep dive of Lamar Odom’s troubled marriage to Khloe Kardashian, which was as memorable as his incredible basketball career. Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self. The good news…true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way in the all-new special TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

– Speial – 9/8c on

Tuesday, January 3rd

New TV Shows

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr . – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on PBS Renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for an all-new season of FINDING YOUR ROOTS. Over the course of 10 episodes, Gates uses genealogical detective work and cutting-edge DNA analysis to guide 21 influential guests through the branches of their family trees, uncovering buried secrets and inspiring stories of long-forgotten ancestors.

. – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on New Amsterdam – Season 5 Win ter Premiere – 10/9c on NBC When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York, Max escapes to the wilderness on a corporate retreat with Bloom, Dr. Wilder and Iggy. Fun soon turns into catastrophe that threatens a life. Reynolds agrees to perform a risky surgery on a medical school colleague’s young son only to be faced with unexpected challenges outside his control.

– Season 5 Win ter Premiere – 10/9c on The Resident – Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on FOX A famous cardiothoracic surgeon – who happens to be Dr. Yamada’s mentor – comes into Chastain after experiencing heart pain. Meanwhile, Kit breaks the news that the ER will no longer be accepting trauma patients due to budget cuts, and Devon and Conrad help treat a confused woman in the all-new “All In” winter premiere episode of The Resident.

– Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on The Rookie – Season 5 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on ABC Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,”

– Season 5 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on The Rookie: Feds – Season 1 Winter pREMIERE – 9/8c on ABC A mysterious caller threatens to reveal a leaked list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released. After an exposed agent is mortally wounded, the team identifies the caller and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to secure the release of the prisoner. Later, Simone enlists John Nolan to help her remodel Cutty’s garage into a living space; and Brendon, ready to confess his feelings to Antoinette, discovers she has feelings for someone else.

– Season 1 Winter pREMIERE – 9/8c on Sometimes When We Touch – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ SOMETIMES WHEN WE TOUCH is the untold story of soft rock, whose artists dominated pop music worldwide in the ‘70s, only to crash and burn in the ‘80s, eventually experiencing one of the most unlikely comebacks in music history. The series presents all-new interviews with some of soft rock’s biggest legends, like Air Supply (“All Out of Love”), Dan Hill (“Sometimes When We Touch”), Kenny Loggins (“This Is It”), Ray Parker Jr. (“A Woman Needs Love”), Rupert Holmes (“Escape: The Piña Colada Song”) and Toni Tennille (“Love Will Keep Us Together”). Through candid and poignant stories, these stars lead a celebration of the underappreciated music that continues to have a lasting impact on American culture.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Will Trent – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling “Will Trent” series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on

Wednesday, January 4th

New TV Shows

1,000-Lb. Best Friends – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG Four larger-than-life best friends battle morbid obesity using hard work, heart and a wicked sense of humour as they share the secrets of their crazy yo-yo diet sisterhood. From camping to swimming in the ocean, these friends are determined to get out of the sedentary habits that have led them to where they are now. Whether it's exercise, doctors' appointments or therapy sessions, they'll rely on each other to get through it all. However, with four big personalities, they are bound to ruffle each other's feathers.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG Abbott Elementary – Season 2 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on ABC The competition heats up between Melissa and Janine as their classrooms go head-to-head in a read-a-thon sponsored by a local pizza shop. Both teachers encourage their students to hit the books hard but face some unexpected obstacles on their path to pizza glory. Meanwhile, Jacob and Gregory join forces and attempt to get their student-podcasting club off the ground when “Abbott Elementary” returns.

– Season 2 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on Big Sky – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on ABC When Gigi finds herself at the mercy of a twisted local family, Jenny and Cassie work to intervene, but a twisted game threatens everything. Elsewhere, Sunny and Paige each come to a shocking realization about Buck, and Beau puts it all on the line for his family on “ Big Sky: Deadly Trails

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on Bungo Stray Dogs – Season 4 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the "Armed Detective Agency" said to solve incidents that even the military and police won't touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that's been terrorizing the population…

– Season 4 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Chicago Fire – Season 11 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on NBC Detective Pryma's case comes to an explosive end with Kidd and Carver's lives in danger; Brett installs an infant safe surrender box at 51; Violet is determined to take Emma down.

– Season 11 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on Chicago Med – Season 8 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on NBC Charles and Cuevas help an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson; Halstead treats a swimmer with a heart condition; Marcel considers using the OR 2.0 for surgery; Asher and Lieu search for a pregnant woman lost in the woods.

– Season 8 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on Chicago P.D. – Season 10 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on NBC A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Detective Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek's, to work the case; things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style.

– Season 10 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on Home Economics – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on ABC After Marina begins working with a hunky new contractor, Tom’s envy causes him to overcompensate. Meanwhile, Connor involves Denise in his scheme to impress a new woman on an all-new episode of “Home Economics.”

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Himuro-kun, a descendant of a modern-day snow woman, is a newcomer to the company who creates snowstorm, snowman, and kamakura when his emotions get the better of him. His secret crush on Fuyutsuki-san, a unique but kind co-worker, grows so strong that it sometimes freezes those around him. On the other hand, Fuyutsuki-san, who is often seen as cool by others, is also very interested in the mysterious Himuro-kun. Their relationship gradually changes through daily work and company events, and they also begin to spend time together in private, but both are clumsy in love and cannot close the distance one more step…

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The Lying Life of Adults – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The lying life of adults is a powerful and singular portrait of Giovanna's transition from childhood to adolescence in the 1990s. The search for a new face, after the happy one of childhood, oscillates between two consanguineous Naples which, however, fear and hate each other: the Naples above, which has given itself a fine mask, and the one below, which pretends to be excessive, trivial. Giovanna oscillates between high and low, now tumbling, now climbing, bewildered by the fact that, up or down, the city seems without answer and without escape.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous $64 billion-dollar global Ponzi scheme, the largest in history, that shattered the lives of countless individual investors who had placed their trust in the revered Wall Street statesman. With unique access to whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims, and never-before-seen video depositions of Madoff himself, this four-part documentary series traces Madoff’s rise from humble beginnings to one of the most influential power brokers on Wall Street. Through an innovative visual approach and an entertaining, edge-of-your-seat financial thriller tone, prolific filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer, Crime Scene, Brother's Keeper) reveals the genesis and, for the first time, the mechanics of Madoff's fraudulent investment advisory business, uncovering how the fraud was not just the brainchild of one evil genius, as many people came to believe. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street reveals a cadre of co-conspirators and a financial system rife with institutions that were willing to turn a blind eye to Madoff’s suspicious behavior, prompting the obvious nagging question: Could such a blatant and destructive fraud happen again?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Married at First Sight – Season 16 Premiere – 8/7c on Lifetime Ten Nashville, Tennessee based singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives during this 23-episode season, where they’ll marry a complete stranger, travel to their honeymoons and then move in together as husband and wife. After the 8-week social experiment concludes, each newlywed will have to come to terms with the hard truth of their marriage status and make a life-changing decision – continue to stay married and start a future together, or get a divorce and go their separate ways. This season, there will be even more romance and intense stakes, including a shocking twist where one bride’s husband decides to make an indecent proposal to another man’s wife. Season 16 will reunite experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper with DeVon Franklin, New York Times Bestselling Author and Relationship Advisor and Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples therapy. Experts will provide couples with professional advice and support as they head through an emotional quest to pursue their forever love.

– Season 16 Premiere – 8/7c on NFL Tailgate Takedown – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Lifestyle – TV-G Sunny Anderson and New England Patriots Hall-of-Famer Vince Wilfork welcome two teams of talented tailgating duos outside an NFL stadium on game day — one representing their home turf and the other, fans of the visiting team. In the first round, each team must create a platter of their best bite-sized snacks with a dip that represents their city's flavors. The winner of Round 1, as determined by a rotating panel of judges, selects an ingredient significant to their hometown that both teams must use in the next round. In Round 2's battle, the duos must make their best handheld tailgate treat. The losing team is penalized as one player must complete a tailgate game before entering the final round. In the third round, each team must create a tailgate platter of a meat and two sides that would make their hometown proud. Finally, the grand-prize winner is named, presented with a trophy by a guest NFL legend, and then ushered right into the stadium to their VIP seats on the 50-yard line.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Lifestyle – TV-G Special Forces: World's Toughest Test – Series Premiere – 8/7c on FOX Sixteen household names arrive in the desert, about to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci and Jamie Lynn Spears will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam – as they try to survive demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Find out who will quit and who will survive in the all-new special two-hour series premiere episode “Test of Character and Weakness.”

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Tomo-chan is a Girl! – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR A youthful romantic comedy between a boyish girl and her dense childhood friend. Loved by fans all over the world, this series is now being made into an anime! Ever since the manga for “Tomo-chan Is A Girl!” started on Twitter in 2015, this awkward yet straightforward romance between the boyish protagonist and her childhood friend became loved by readers. The series concluded in 2019. It won 1st place for the Web Manga category in the 2nd Annual NEXT MANGA AWARDS. Not only is it extremely popular among fans in Japan, but the series also has many passionate fans overseas, which led to this long-awaited anime adaptation! Boyish high school girl Tomo Aizawa (Tomo-chan) wants her childhood friend Junichiro Kubota to see her as an actual girl, but every attempt ends up in vain. Will Junichiro ever realize Tomo’s romantic feelings towards him?! In 2023, Tomo-chan and her very unique friends will charm the world with this youthful romcom!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Tough as Nails – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on CBS The best of the best essential workers will test their life skills at real job sites, including construction, welding, fishing, farming, carpentry and more. One by one, they are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but what sets TOUGH AS NAILS apart is nobody goes home. Contestants who “punch out” of the individual competition continue to compete until the end of the season in a team competition with a chance of winning additional cash prizes.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

The Kings of the World – Streaming on Netflix The Kings of the World / Los reyes del mundo is a film about the disobedience, friendship and dignity that exist in resistance. Rá, Culebro, Sere, Winny and Nano. Five boys who live on the streets of Medellín. Five kings with no kingdom, no law, no family, set out on a journey in search of the promised land. A subversive tale told through a wild and endearing clan, somewhere between reality and delirium. A journey to nowhere, where everything happens.

– Streaming on

Thursday, January 5th

New TV Shows

BattleBots – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 World Championship VII gets underway with a loaded opening fight card; Tantrum the Champion begins its defense of the Giant Nut with a tumultuous Main Event against the Brazilian Bull Minotaur.

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Call Me Kat – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on FOX Phil’s mother (guest star Vicki Lawrence) shows up at Kat’s Cafe to fill in as baker while Phil is away in the all-new “Call Me Philliam” episode of Call Me Kat.

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Celebrity Jeopardy! – Season 1 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on ABC On quarterfinal round seven of “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” celebrities Michael Cera, Brianne Howey and Zoë Chao test their knowledge while battling for the final spot in the last of three Semifinal games, and for their chance at the $1 million grand prize on the quarterfinal round of “!”

– Season 1 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on The Chase – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Victoria “The Queen” Groce graces the throne once again as the featured Chaser, facing off in a battle of the brains against a diversity executive, a mystery writer and a Ph.D. student. Sara Haines (ABC’s “The View”) hosts an all-new episode of “The Chase.”

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on Copenhagen Cowboy – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Copenhagen Cowboy is a thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series set across six episodes which follows enigmatic young heroine, Miu. After a lifetime of servitude and on the verge of a new beginning, she traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld. Searching for justice and enacting vengeance, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel, as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural. The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women discover they are not alone, they are many.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on CSI: Vegas – Season 2 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on CBS A social media influencer party ends with the brutal murder of a popular guest. Chris Park’s side hustle makes him uniquely qualified to lead the CSI team in their investigation, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS.

– Season 2 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on Death in the Dorms – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu When parents send their children off to college, they are filled with pride and hope for the future of their children. These institutions of higher education should be the place where dreams begin – not nightmares. Yet at colleges around the country, there are shocking instances of murder. Death In The Dorms tells the stories of students at different schools whose lives were senselessly cut short. However, in the aftermath of these tragedies there comes hope for change.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ghosts – Season 2 Winter Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on CBS Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly qualified assistant for the B&B – however, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage. Also, Thorfinn tries to help his son, Bjorn, deal with a bully, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS.

– Season 2 Winter Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on Ginny & Georgia – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she's got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia's past is that it never stays buried for long…

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Growing Up Hip Hop – Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on WEtv – Reality – NR The 50th anniversary of Hip Hop brings Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Treach, and Kurupt onto one stage. A new baby is coming, but not everyone thinks it's good news.

– Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on WEtv – Reality – NR The Ice blade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The Iceblade Sorcerer is hailed as the most powerful sorcerer in the world. The one who inherited this title, Ray White, struggles to deal with his own immense power. After fighting in the Far East War, his last accomplishment, he vanished from the battlefield along with a deeply scarred psyche. Three years have passed since then, and Ray has enrolled at the Arnold Academy of Magic, a school attended by elite sorcerers from around the world. Ray is the first "Ordinary" to attend this academy since it was founded, so he's greeted by looks of scorn and contempt from its noble-born students. And now, he and the priceless friends he has found there are about to become entangled in multiple schemes. So begins the story of the most powerful sorcerer's school life filled with both friendship and hardship.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Kold x Windy – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on WEtv – Reality – NR ​Female rap duo, Kold x Windy, navigates the dangers of the drill music game and the streets in Chicago. Their sisterhood is tested as one yearns for a better life and the other yearns for street credibility.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on WEtv – Reality – NR Law & Order – Season 22 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on NBC When a homeless migrant is murdered, evidence leads Cosgrove and Shaw to a mysterious cover-up at a construction site; Price and Maroun push a key witness to testify, knowing that speaking out could lead to legal consequences.

– Season 22 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on Law & Order: Organized Crime – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on NBC When an informant comes to Stabler desperate for help, the task force sets its sights on a dangerous gang making its mark on New York; Jamie goes under cover but soon realizes he may be in over his head; Bell meets her new boss.

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on Law & Order: SVU- Season 24 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on NBC When Benson becomes the target of a ruthless gang leader, Capt. Duarte takes the case; Fin works with the Bronx SVU to help clear its case backlog; Lt. Dixon offers to translate when a deaf student is raped.

Onimal: I'm Now Your Sister – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Mahiro Oyama was just a normal erotic-game loving dude…until he woke up one morning as a woman! Turns out his mad-scientist little sister, Mihari, tried out one of her new experiments on him…with a disastrous outcome, as far as Mahiro's concerned! But Mihari is as determined to study him as he is determined to go back to his shut-in, game-playing life, and one thing's for sure…life is going to get a whole lot weirder from here on out!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The Parent Test – Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on ABC Intensive, natural, routine and New Age parenting styles are put to the test when families take on the Fine Dining Challenge and the Home Alone Challenge. The pressure of social settings and the unfamiliar collide – which styles best help their kids adapt? And safety comes to the forefront when the kids are met with an unexpected visitor on an all-new episode of “The Parent Test.”

– Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on Revenger – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – So Help Me Todd – Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on CBS When Margaret finds herself on the verge of losing a prominent case involving the murder of an investigative journalist, Todd seeks help from an unlikely source: his imprisoned ex-girlfriend, Veronica (Eliza Coupe), on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD.

– Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on Swamp People – Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on History – Reality – TV-PG As nature exerts its power across all of America and the globe, the swampers of Louisiana face a brand-new challenge. Some five hundred prime gator tags are at stake for next season—but to get them, gator hunters must compete now! It’s renewal time for tags in Louisiana, which are usually granted in five or ten-year deals. This year, the large landowners who hold the tags have made it clear that they’re only willing to work with hunters who land the biggest beasts. Future tags will go to the swampers with the biggest average catch. It’s all on the line for our swampers, who will go all-in to secure their future and safeguard their families. And there’s a bigger potential prize: whoever lands these prime tags could even dethrone the king of the swamp. Who will win? Who will lose? And who will get pushed out?

– Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on History – Reality – TV-PG Welcome to Flatch – Season 2 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on FOX It’s Barb’s birthday!! But she is not in the mood to celebrate her milestone. She is not alone in her blues as Joe is also down in the dumps over his recent breakup with Cheryl. So, Nadine and Kelly set out to cheer up Barb and entice The Butter Guys in the all-new “Flatch or (Butter) Bust” episode of Welcome To Flatch.

– Season 2 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on Woman of the Dead – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Story about the lengths a passionate woman will go to for vengeance after her husband’s death and the tug-of-war between good and evil that exists in all of us.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Young Sheldon – Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on CBS Sheldon considers dropping out of college to focus on building his database. Also, George Sr. is frustrated when someone else gets credit for his football wins, on YOUNG SHELDON.

– Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

January 6 – Streaming on discovery+ – NR Emmy and Peabody winning directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet (“9/11,” “November 13: Attack on Paris,” “The Presidents Gatekeepers”) examine January 6th from the unique perspective of the heroes, first responders, and survivors of the attack. It’s an apolitical story of resilience and bravery that features Speaker Nancy Pelosi, DC Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and over 50 Senators, Representatives, staffers from both sides of the aisle, and police officers as they reveal their first-hand experience of the attack. It is the only documentary for which the Capitol and Metropolitan Police Departments granted full access to their officers.

– Streaming on discovery+ – NR Mars One – Streaming on Netflix In MARS ONE, the Martins family are optimistic dreamers, quietly leading their lives in the margins of a major Brazilian city following the disappointing inauguration of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. Tércia, the mother, reinterprets her world after an unexpected encounter leaves her wondering if she’s cursed. Her husband, Wellington, puts all of his hopes into the soccer career of their son, Deivinho, who reluctantly follows his father’s ambitions despite secretly aspiring to study astrophysics and colonize Mars. Meanwhile, their older daughter, Eunice, falls in love with a free-spirited young woman and ponders whether it’s time to leave home.

– Streaming on

Friday, January 6th

New TV Shows

All the Single Ladies – Series Premiere – 9/8c on OWN – Talk Show – TV-PG “All The Single Ladies,” is an all new OWN original unscripted series that takes a provocative view of intimacy and dating in the modern world from the perspective of Black women across the nation. In stylized sit-down interviews, Black women of various ages and relationship statuses recount the sometimes comedic, sometimes heartbreaking highlights and lowlights of their dating history. 'All The Single Ladies' premieres on Friday, January 6 at 9/8c, with new episodes debuting every Friday night concurrently on both OWN and discovery+.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on OWN – Talk Show – TV-PG Blue Bloods – Season 13 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on CBS Reagan family tensions run high when Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. Also, Erin and Henry work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly; Danny intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner; and Eddie’s captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy, on BLUE BLOODS.

– Season 13 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on BMF – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on STARZ BMF returns for a second hit season and dramatizes the inspiring true story of two brothers who gave birth to Black Mafia Family. The brothers strategically execute a new vision.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Boys in Blue – Series Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME BOYS IN BLUE focuses on North High School’s Polars football team, where mostly Black student-athletes are coached and mentored by members of the Minneapolis Police Department. The series follows the team as they navigate life after the tragic police killing of Floyd, a milestone event in American history that set off a national movement for social justice and police reform. Despite their differences, the officers and students find common ground on the field and kinship in the drive to win a state championship, establishing what they believe is a safe harbor from the violence and civil unrest of their community. As players and coaches return to the field with visions of championship glory, their sense of normalcy and optimism are tested like never before.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Buddy Daddies – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The story follows Kazuki Kurusu, a criminal contractor/coordinator who lives with his best friend, Rei Suwa, a professional assassin who has been raised from childhood to be a contract killer. Kazuki is outgoing and loves gambling and women, while Rei is a man of few words who spends his off time playing video games. One day, the two buddies end up caring for Miri Unasaka, a four-year-old girl whose father is a mafia boss, after Miri accidentally wanders into a firefight in a hotel while looking for her father.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Cosmic Love France – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video To find love, they will rely on the stars. Cosmic Love France, the first dating show based on astrology, hosted by Nabilla.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Fire Country – Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on CBS An internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue went awry and a life was lost, on FIRE COUNTRY.

– Season 1 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Septian Calendar Year 1205. Lavi was born in North Ambria, the poorest region in the northwestern Zemuria. She enlists in the Northern Jaegers, the largest in the continent, to protect her hometown and distinguish herself from her grandfather Vlad, who was once a hero but betrayed North Ambria. Her devotion to her missions often earned her violations of regulations, and one day, she is ordered to assemble a platoon with Martin, Iseria, and Talion for an impossible spy mission to Erebonia to gather information on the “Imperial Hero” a mysterious threat to North Ambria.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Lopez vs. Lopez – Season 1 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on NBC When the Lopez home is disturbed by an evil spirit, the family enlists a curandero who reveals that the ghost of George's grandmother is hell-bent on righting a past wrong and will keep throwing chanclas at his big head until he does it.

– Season 1 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on Pressure Cooker – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ready to Love – Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on OWN Sixteen sexy singles arrive for the traditional mansion mixer; Tommy brings in Rashid and Symone from "Last Resort" to advise the daters on what it takes to find love; by evening's end, two singles go home.

– Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on The Rig – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The Rig is a character-driven mystery thriller following the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig as they fight for survival after a strange fog cuts off all communication with the shore, and leaves them stranded in the fierce waves of the North Sea. With their helicopter not coming and supplies limited, Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) and rig boss, MAGNUS tries to guide his already fractured crew through the evolving crisis. But his increasingly desperate efforts to restore contact with the mainland are repeatedly shattered as tensions and paranoia rise, the rig’s systems fail, and a devastating accident brings them all face-to-face with the deadly dangers of one of the most extreme working environments on the planet.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on RuPaul's Drag Race – Season 15 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Competition – TV-14 16 queens will compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000 – the highest in herstory of the main franchise – served by Cash App. Queens include Amethyst (West Hartford, CT), Anetra (Las Vegas, NV), Aura Mayari(Nashville, TN), Irene Dubois (Seattle, WA), Jax (Queens, NY), Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, CT), Luxx Noir London (East Orange, NJ),Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, FL), Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York, NY), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, TX), Princess Poppy (San Francisco, CA), Robin Fierce (Hartford, CT), Salina EsTitties (Los Angeles, CA), Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, CA), Sugar (Los Angeles, CA), and Spice (Los Angeles, CA). This season’s guest judges include music, television, comedy and film icons Ariana Grande, Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monáe, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck.

– Season 15 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Competition – TV-14 Shark Tank – Season 14 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on ABC Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and founder of lifestyle juggernaut Goop, makes her first appearance in the Tank as a guest Shark. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from San Francisco who hopes the stacks are in his favor with his healthier version of a favorite breakfast indulgence. A husband-and-wife team from Austin, Texas, introduce their elevated product designed to keep your beverages crisp and cool, while entrepreneurs from New York City yearn to wrap up a deal with their low-calorie superfood alternative. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, who wants to help change the world with her eco-friendly version of a baby product on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank.”

– Season 14 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on Sugar Apple Fairy Tale – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren’t exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he’s not so keen on the idea. As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she’ll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for…

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR SWAT – Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on CBS When faced with a series of random shootings, one SWAT member’s family connections could be the key to stopping the next attack. Also, Hondo prepares to meet Rochelle’s parents for the first time, and Tan helps Luca navigate a sensitive situation, on S.W.A.T.

– Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on The Ultimatum: France – Season 1, Batch 2 – Streaming on Netflix Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they'll swap partners for three weeks.

– Season 1, Batch 2 – Streaming on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max WHO’S TALKING TO CHRIS WALLACE? returns for its second 10-week season, featuring one-on-one interviews across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art and culture. Highly anticipated guests this upcoming season include Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, Ina Garten, Hugh Jackman, and many more that will be announced in the weeks ahead.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Young Rock – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on NBC Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia's promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school program, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids.

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on

New Movies

M3GAN – Exclusively in Theaaters From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld – Streaming on Netflix In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets.

– Streaming on The Pale Blue Eye – Streaming on Netflix West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, THE PALE BLUE EYE is directed by Scott Cooper and stars an acclaimed supporting cast, including Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall.

– Streaming on Secrets in the Building – 8/7c on LMN – NR Following the death of her husband, Michelle and her daughter, Norah, move into a new condo for a fresh start. They become fast friends with fellow mother-daughter tenants, Helene and Channing, which irritates the gruff maintenance worker. However, building contractor Josh takes a liking to Michelle, and the two begin dating. Meanwhile, Channing has taken Norah under her wing at school but has grown jealous of Norah’s popularity. Matters only get worse as Michelle and Norah are threatened with increasing intensity. Certain someone will do whatever it takes to get them out of the building, Michelle and Norah work together to figure out who has been targeting them, not realizing just how close the culprit has been all along. Stars Shemeka Wright, Kia Dorsey, Katelin Chesna, Justin Berti, and Frontera Tori Griffith.

Vesper – Streaming on AMC Set after the collapse of the Earth’s ecosystem, the sci-fi thriller follows Vesper (Raffiella Chapman, The Theory of Everything), a headstrong 13-year-old girl who uses her survival skills to subsist in the remnants of a strange and dangerous world with her ailing father, Darius (Richard Brake, Game of Thrones). When Vesper finds a mysterious woman, Camellia (Rosy McEwen, The Alienist), alone and disoriented after an aerial crash, she agrees to help find her missing companion in exchange for safe passage to the Citadel – the dark central hub where oligarchs live in comfort thanks to state-of-the-art biotechnology. Vesper soon discovers that her brutal neighbor, Jonas (Eddie Marsan, Sherlock Holmes), is searching for Camellia, who is harboring a secret which could change all of their lives forever. Forced into a dangerous adventure, Vesper must rely on her wits and bio-hacking abilities to unlock the key to an alternate future. The film made its world premiere in the Crystal Globe Competition at the 2022 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

– Streaming on Women Talking – Exclusively in Theaters Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.

–

Saturday, January 7th

New TV Shows

Chillin' in My 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King's Army – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Dariel, a dark soldier in the demon king's army who cannot use magic, has risen to the position of assistant to the Four Generals with his talent and energy, and has been wielding his skill. However, as soon as the Four Generals are replaced, Dariel is fired from the army. Dariel is devastated, but when he arrives in a human village, he finds that his adventuring skills, which are supposed to be useless to demons, have blossomed! "I was… human?" Dariel decides to spend his second life in this village, and the requests start pouring in! Trouble! False charge! Duel! With his natural skills and the adjusting power that he developed in his old place, the former dark soldier solves them all!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR "A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!" One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is "Nagatoro!" She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you'll feel something awaken inside of you.

Floribama Murders – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR “Floribama Murders,” from Blumhouse Television, returns with new episodes focusing on the hidden dangers and some of the strangest killers ever investigated in the region around the Florida-Alabama border, affectionately known as “Floribama.” This series examines bizarre homicide cases that could only come out of this unique place.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR The Misfit of Demon King Academy II – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR You can't be happy if you're just strong, even if you're the strongest exorcist in the world. Exorcist Haruyoshi Kuga, called an unrivaled genius, is betrayed by the Imperial Court and about to die. Resolving to be happy in his next life, he uses a secret reincarnation technique he created and reincarnates in another world. And so he receives a new name, Seika, and a new life. "What I lacked in my previous life was cunning. In this life, I'll be more calculating and find happiness." With the strongest exorcist techniques and strong demons working with him, what lies ahead for him? The peaceful life he wants, or…. This is the start of a story no one's ever seen before: the story of the strongest exorcist in a fantasy world.

Rico to the Rescue – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Rico León steps in to help Denver homeowners salvage renovations that have gone off the rails; driven by his parents' past experience with a crooked contractor, Rico advocates for families who need an expert to fix their stressful situations.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Mitsuha is an 18-year-old girl who’s often mistaken for a middle schooler due to her childlike face and small stature. The story begins when she loses her parents and her older brother at the same time in an accident and ends up all alone in the world. She fails her university entrance exams due to the shock of losing her family. There are people who are after her parents’ insurance money. She doesn’t know whether she should go to college or start working. There are also lots of expenses to worry about, including living expenses and the cost of maintaining the house. One day, as she worries about how she'll survive, she’s given the “World Jumping” ability by a mysterious being that allows her to go back and forth between “this world” and an “isekai”! Now that she has this ability, she comes up with a plan for the future in which she saves 1 billion yen in each world for a total of 2 billion yen (80,000 gold coins)!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Trigun Stampede – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR TRIGUN is a popular Japanese gun-action manga series created by Yasuhiro Nightow. It follows the fated journey of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman and a pacifist with a bounty on his head. And now, it will be reborn as a brand-new original anime series, TRIGUN STAMPEDE, in 2023.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR

New Movies

Reba McEntire's The Hammer – 8/7c on Lifetime Kim Wheeler (Reba McEntire) is an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America. After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno — a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen. With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice, that quickly earns her the nickname “The Hammer.” As the investigation of the former judge’s death heats up, Kim’s sister Kris (Melissa Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.

– 8/7c on

