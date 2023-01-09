Book Review – “Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda” is an Incredibly In-Depth Look at the Dora Milaje

Wakanda is a corner of the Marvel Universe that has captured the imaginations of fans a big way over the last few years. From it’s beautiful scenery to the powerful and compelling characters who call it home, there is a lot to love about the home nation of the Black Panther.

Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda gives readers an impossibly in-depth look at the Dora Milaje, the group of elite female warriors who serve as the guards of the throne of Wakanda. Anything you could every possibly want to know about this group, and so much more, can be learned in this book.

I’m at a bit of a loss here because of course when you pick up a book like this, you’re thinking “yeah, there’s going to be a lot of information in here.” However, there is no way I can overstate just how much information there is in here. Everything you could possibly want to know about the Dora Milaje and their history is featured in this book. From the rigorous training they endure to the outfits they wear at their graduation to the actual founding of the group itself, you can find it here. Even some history outside of the Dora Milaje can be found. We all know T’Challa and T’Chaka, but you can learn about the entire Panther lineage in this book. This book is the absolute authority on all things Wakanda.

And accompanying all that information is some really spectacular artwork. You’ll never go more than a few pages without seeing a new image to pair with the in-depth information. Whether it’s a map of Wakanda or a depiction of the terrifying tasks the Dora Milaje put their trainees through, you’re not just reading this book, you’re seeing it as well. It’s a feature that comic book fans can certainly appreciate.

If there is any drawback at all to this book, it’s that reading it can feel a bit like studying. It’s easy to get lost in your reading and start to feel the pressure of an impending test that will have you looking for a highlighter. Of course, that is just a testament to how much this book draws you win and makes you feel as though you are a part of the Marvel Universe. It’s easy to forget that the Dora Milaje is not a real military force.

And while all of that information can make this feel like a bit of a school reading assignment, the notes in the margins from some members of the Dora Milaje make it feel like your classmates are right there reading with you. The subject matter of this book, while fascinating, is anything but humorous. Luckily, those notes provide brief moments of comic relief that are sure to crack an occasional smile.

Overall, Black Panther: Protectors of Wakanda is a must-read for fans of the Black Panther, Wakanda and the Dora Milaje. This book has all the information you could possibly want and all the information you didn’t know you want as well. It’s an easy read that will draw you in to the point of thinking you’re studying to become a Dora yourself. Most importantly though, it’s just another way to be transported to the incredible land of Wakanda.

