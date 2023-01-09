“Fatal Attraction” Series to Premiere April 30th on Paramount+

The series adaptation of Fatal Attraction starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan will debut on April 30th on Paramount+.
What’s Happening:
- During a TCA panel, Paramount+ revealed that the highly anticipated series adaptation of Fatal Attraction will premiere on Sunday, April 30th, with two episodes.
- Following the premiere, the remaining six episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays.
- A reimagining of the classic 1987 psychosexual thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the eight-part series explores themes of marriage and fidelity through a modern lens.
- Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.
Fatal Attraction Cast:
- Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher
- Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest
- Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher
- Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher
- Toby Huss as Mike Gerard
- Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker
- Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson