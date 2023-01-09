“Fatal Attraction” Series to Premiere April 30th on Paramount+

The series adaptation of Fatal Attraction starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan will debut on April 30th on Paramount+.

During a TCA Fatal Attraction will premiere on Sunday, April 30th, with two episodes.

will premiere on Sunday, April 30th, with two episodes. Following the premiere, the remaining six episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays.

A reimagining of the classic 1987 psychosexual thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the eight-part series explores themes of marriage and fidelity through a modern lens.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

Fatal Attraction Cast: