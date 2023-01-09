“Fatal Attraction” Series to Premiere April 30th on Paramount+

The series adaptation of Fatal Attraction starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan will debut on April 30th on Paramount+.

(Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

What’s Happening:

  • During a TCA panel, Paramount+ revealed that the highly anticipated series adaptation of Fatal Attraction will premiere on Sunday, April 30th, with two episodes.
  • Following the premiere, the remaining six episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays.
  • A reimagining of the classic 1987 psychosexual thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the eight-part series explores themes of marriage and fidelity through a modern lens.
  • Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

Fatal Attraction Cast:

  • Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher
  • Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest
  • Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher
  • Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher
  • Toby Huss as Mike Gerard
  • Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker
  • Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson