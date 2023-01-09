Teaser Poster Released for Third and Final Season of “Star Trek: Picard” on Paramount+

Paramount+ has released a new teaser poster for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering February 16th.

What’s Happening:

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard kicks off on Thursday, February 16th on Paramount+, with weekly episode releases on subsequent Thursdays.

Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series streams on Paramount+ in the U.S., distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers.

Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

