Teaser Poster Released for Third and Final Season of “Star Trek: Picard” on Paramount+

Paramount+ has released a new teaser poster for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering February 16th.
What’s Happening:
- The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard kicks off on Thursday, February 16th on Paramount+, with weekly episode releases on subsequent Thursdays.
- During a TCA panel today, the streaming service released a teaser poster for the new 10-episode season.
- Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
- The series streams on Paramount+ in the U.S., distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
- For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers.
- Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast:
- Patrick Stewart
- LeVar Burton
- Michael Dorn
- Jonathan Frakes
- Gates McFadden
- Marina Sirtis
- Brent Spiner
- Jeri Ryan
- Michelle Hurd