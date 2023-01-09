Teaser Poster Released for Third and Final Season of “Star Trek: Picard” on Paramount+

Paramount+ has released a new teaser poster for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering February 16th.

(Paramount+)

What’s Happening:

  • The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard kicks off on Thursday, February 16th on Paramount+, with weekly episode releases on subsequent Thursdays.
  • During a TCA panel today, the streaming service released a teaser poster for the new 10-episode season.
  • Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
  • The series streams on Paramount+ in the U.S., distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
  • For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers.
  • Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast:

  • Patrick Stewart
  • LeVar Burton
  • Michael Dorn
  • Jonathan Frakes
  • Gates McFadden
  • Marina Sirtis
  • Brent Spiner
  • Jeri Ryan
  • Michelle Hurd