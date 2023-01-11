“Abbott Elementary” Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

It’s a big week for Abbott Elementary, which just picked up three Golden Globe Awards and is now confirmed to be returning next fall for Season 3.

What’s Happening:

has been renewed for a third season. The single-cam sitcom was a breakout hit as a midseason replacement in 2022, quickly earning a second season renewal, which has been delivering strong numbers for ABC.

delivers a 3.58 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, growing 31% over its prior season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 series this season. The sophomore ABC sitcom averages 9.1 million Total Viewers in its second season after 35 days of cross-platform viewing, marking an increase of 13% over last season.

The news just happened to be made on a Wednesday, the show’s regular night, and a new episode titled “Fight” will air at 9/8c on ABC. In tonight’s episode, “Fight,” during a day of touchdowns and missed plays, the Abbott Elementary faculty find themselves learning lessons in teamwork. Two of Janine’s students aren’t getting along in class, leading her to seek advice from her colleagues on how to help repair their friendship. Meanwhile, Melissa and Ava plot to bring down Mr. Johnson in fantasy football.

was created by Quinta Brunson, who stars as Janine Teagues and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn. The series is a co-production of Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television.