Celebrity Ghost Stars Announced for ABC’s “Not Dead Yet”

by |
Tags: , , ,

ABC just announced celebrity guest stars who will play ghosts in the new comedy series Not Dead Yet, premiering February 8th.

(ABC)

(ABC)

What’s Happening:

  • When Not Dead Yet premieres on ABC on February 8th, some familiar faces will be materializing for obituary writer Nell Serrano, played by Gina Rodriguez,
  • Announced today at TCA, each episode will feature a new ghost guiding Nell in not only the writing of their obit, but also a life lesson she’s struggling with.
  • Guest stars announced today include:
    • Martin Mull (Clue)
    • Ed Begley Jr. (Amsterdam)
    • Mo Collins (Fear the Walking Dead)
    • Deborah S. Craig (Meet Cute)
    • Telma Hopkins (Family Matters)
    • Don Lake (Space Force)
    • Rhea Perlman (Cheers)
    • Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live)
    • Tony Plana (Ugly Betty)
    • Brittany Snow (X)
    • Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live)
  • Additional guest stars will be announced at a later date.
  • The series follows Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find ― writing obituaries ― Nell starts getting life advice from some unlikely sources, the dead people whose lives she’s writing about.
  • Recurring cast members include:
    • Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano
    • Hannah Simone as Sam
    • Lauren Ash as Lexi
    • Rick Glassman as Edward
    • Josh Banday as Dennis
    • Angela Gibbs as Cricket
  • Casey Johnson and David Windsor are creators and executive producers. Also executive producing is Gina Rodriguez, Dean Holland and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.
  • The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
  • ABC kicks off Not Dead Yet on Wednesday, February 8th, with a double-episode premiere at 8:30/7:30c.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now