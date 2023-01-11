Celebrity Ghost Stars Announced for ABC’s “Not Dead Yet”

ABC just announced celebrity guest stars who will play ghosts in the new comedy series Not Dead Yet, premiering February 8th.
What’s Happening:
- When Not Dead Yet premieres on ABC on February 8th, some familiar faces will be materializing for obituary writer Nell Serrano, played by Gina Rodriguez,
- Announced today at TCA, each episode will feature a new ghost guiding Nell in not only the writing of their obit, but also a life lesson she’s struggling with.
- Guest stars announced today include:
- Martin Mull (Clue)
- Ed Begley Jr. (Amsterdam)
- Mo Collins (Fear the Walking Dead)
- Deborah S. Craig (Meet Cute)
- Telma Hopkins (Family Matters)
- Don Lake (Space Force)
- Rhea Perlman (Cheers)
- Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live)
- Tony Plana (Ugly Betty)
- Brittany Snow (X)
- Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live)
- Additional guest stars will be announced at a later date.
- The series follows Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find ― writing obituaries ― Nell starts getting life advice from some unlikely sources, the dead people whose lives she’s writing about.
- Recurring cast members include:
- Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano
- Hannah Simone as Sam
- Lauren Ash as Lexi
- Rick Glassman as Edward
- Josh Banday as Dennis
- Angela Gibbs as Cricket
- Casey Johnson and David Windsor are creators and executive producers. Also executive producing is Gina Rodriguez, Dean Holland and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.
- The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
- ABC kicks off Not Dead Yet on Wednesday, February 8th, with a double-episode premiere at 8:30/7:30c.
