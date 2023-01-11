Details Revealed for “General Hospital” 60th Anniversary Celebration

ABC just unveiled big plans for the 60th anniversary of General Hospital, releasing a retrospective trailer at the network’s longest-running daytime soap opera.
What’s Happening:
- Announced today at the TCA Winter Press Tour, ABC will kick off the 60th anniversary celebration of General Hospital on April 1st, 2023.
- The cast and crew will be honored with a stage dedication on the Prospect Studios lot where the show is filmed, permanently commemorating the show’s legacy and serving as a reminder of the history that has been made in that very spot.
- The show will kick off its anniversary programming at the end of March with a special episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who played “GH” head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series since 2006.
- The beloved Nurses Ball returns starting the week of April 3rd, a fictional glamorous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness. This marks the first time the Nurses Ball has aired since 2020.
- The festivities will then continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past. Jane Elliot is set to reprise her role as the legendary Tracy Quartermaine in April.
- General Hospital won 5 Daytime Emmy Awards in 2022, including the marquee Outstanding Drama Series, marking the show’s 15th win for this honor as well as the record for most wins in the category.
- The show was created by husband-and-wife soap writers, Frank and Doris Hursley.
- Frank Valentini is the executive producer and showrunner. Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor are co-head writers.
- The series is produced by ABC.
