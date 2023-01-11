Details Revealed for “General Hospital” 60th Anniversary Celebration

ABC just unveiled big plans for the 60th anniversary of General Hospital, releasing a retrospective trailer at the network’s longest-running daytime soap opera.

What’s Happening:

Announced today at the TCA Winter Press Tour, ABC will kick off the 60th anniversary celebration of General Hospital on April 1st, 2023.

on April 1st, 2023. The cast and crew will be honored with a stage dedication on the Prospect Studios lot where the show is filmed, permanently commemorating the show’s legacy and serving as a reminder of the history that has been made in that very spot.

The show will kick off its anniversary programming at the end of March with a special episode honoring the late Sonya Eddy, who played “GH” head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the series since 2006.

The beloved Nurses Ball returns starting the week of April 3rd, a fictional glamorous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness. This marks the first time the Nurses Ball has aired since 2020.

The festivities will then continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past. Jane Elliot is set to reprise her role as the legendary Tracy Quartermaine in April.

won 5 Daytime Emmy Awards in 2022, including the marquee Outstanding Drama Series, marking the show’s 15th win for this honor as well as the record for most wins in the category. The show was created by husband-and-wife soap writers, Frank and Doris Hursley.

Frank Valentini is the executive producer and showrunner. Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor are co-head writers.

The series is produced by ABC.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tq7d8Ew-rxQ