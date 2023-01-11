“Will Trent” is ABC’s Most-Watched Series Premiere of the Season – First Look at Next Episode Released

Will Trent is officially a hit, declared as ABC’s most-watched series premiere this season. Catch a first look at next week’s episode below.

What’s Happening:

During the TCA Will Trent drew the network’s biggest numbers of the season for a series premiere.

drew the network’s biggest numbers of the season for a series premiere. Will Trent tripled its initial Live+Same day Adult 18-49 rating after just three days of multiplatform viewing to hit a 1.15 rating (+203%) and grew to 7.4 million Total Viewers to stand as ABC’s most-watched series debut this season. “Will Trent” is also ABC’s No. 1 series debut on linear platforms this season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 (tied with The Rookie: Feds ).

tripled its initial Live+Same day Adult 18-49 rating after just three days of multiplatform viewing to hit a 1.15 rating (+203%) and grew to 7.4 million Total Viewers to stand as ABC’s most-watched series debut this season. “Will Trent” is also ABC’s No. 1 series debut on linear platforms this season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 (tied with ). Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent book series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

book series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. In addition to the ratings news, ABC shared details of the next episode of Will Trent , airing Tuesday, January 17th, including a video teaser embedded below. “Don’t Let It Happen Again” – Will and Faith’s investigation into a small-town murder has large implications when a connection is drawn to a decadeslong, covered-up cold case. Meanwhile, the death of a security guard perplexes Angie while she contemplates an unexpected dinner invitation from Ormewood, which may rehash some memories from their past.

, airing Tuesday, January 17th, including a video teaser embedded below. Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.

stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a producer.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.