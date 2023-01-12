FX Announces Premiere Dates for Season 3 of “Dave,” Tupac Doc “Dear Mama,” and Next Two Installments of “The New York Times Presents”

FX has announced premiere dates for Season 2 of Dave, the Tupac documentary series Dear Mama, and the next two documentaries from The New York Times Presents.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of FX’s presentations today at the TCA

The New York Times Presents: “Sin Eater” will premiere on Friday, March 10th on FX and Hulu

will premiere on Friday, March 10th on FX and Dave Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, April 5th on FXX.

Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, April 5th on FXX. The New York Times Presents: “The Legacy of J Dilla” will premiere on Friday, April 7th on FX and Hulu.

will premiere on Friday, April 7th on FX and Hulu. Dear Mama will premiere on Friday, April 21st on FX.

will premiere on Friday, April 21st on FX. Episodes of Dave and Dear Mama will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air, while The New York Times Presents releases episodes on Hulu as they air on FX.

and will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air, while releases episodes on Hulu as they air on FX. The network also released the first image from Season 3 of Dave (above) and key art for Dear Mama (below).

(above) and key art for (below). More information on each show can be found below.

The New York Times Presents: “Sin Eater”

The New York Times Presents: “Sin Eater,” a two-part documentary about infamous Hollywood P.I. Anthony Pellicano premieres Friday, March 10 at 10 p.m. ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu with the two parts airing back-to-back.

a two-part documentary about infamous Hollywood P.I. Anthony Pellicano premieres Friday, March 10 at 10 p.m. ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu with the two parts airing back-to-back. If you were famous and had a problem in the 1990s, Anthony Pellicano was the man you hired to make it go away. Hollywood’s dirtiest private investigator didn’t operate within the law to hide the sins of the rich and powerful. Pellicano’s victims accused him of harassing and intimidating them — in some cases ruining their lives forever. Ultimately, Pellicano went to prison for wiretapping and racketeering but now he’s out, and he’s talking. The Times obtained nearly the entire FBI case file, including audio recordings of Hollywood stars and powerbrokers that have never aired publicly. Using these tapes and confidential documents, “Sin Eater” investigates how the rich and powerful in Hollywood got an edge over the legal system and faced few consequences when Pellicano was exposed.

“Sin Eater” is produced and directed by John Pappas. Rachel Abrams and Liz Day of The Times are the reporters.

The New York Times Presents , a series of standalone documentary films powered by the unparalleled journalism and insight of journalists at The New York Times, is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right. Among the series’ acclaimed features are the Emmy winning documentary “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” and the Emmy nominated films “Framing Britney Spears,” and “Controlling Britney Spears” and the NAACP Image Award winner “The Killing of Breonna Taylor.”

, a series of standalone documentary films powered by the unparalleled journalism and insight of journalists at The New York Times, is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right. Among the series’ acclaimed features are the Emmy winning documentary “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” and the Emmy nominated films “Framing Britney Spears,” and “Controlling Britney Spears” and the NAACP Image Award winner “The Killing of Breonna Taylor.” Executive Producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Liz Day, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss and Esther Dere. Dere also serves as the Showrunner of The New York Times Presents. Rachel Abrams is Senior Producer.

The New York Times Presents is produced by the same team responsible for the FX and Hulu docuseries The Weekly , which won four News & Documentary Emmy Awards, an Overseas Press Club Award, and its reporting on how a predatory lending scheme had corrupted the taxi industry in New York and elsewhere was part of a body of work that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.

is produced by the same team responsible for the FX and Hulu docuseries , which won four News & Documentary Emmy Awards, an Overseas Press Club Award, and its reporting on how a predatory lending scheme had corrupted the taxi industry in New York and elsewhere was part of a body of work that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. With more than 1,700 journalists who have reported from over 160 countries since 2019, The Times publishes about 150 pieces of journalism each day, including exclusive reporting on topics ranging from politics to culture to climate to sports to business. The New York Times Presents will continue to tell those stories in a visual and unforgettable way.

FX’s DAVE

FX’s DAVE , the comedy series from rapper and comedian Dave Burd, will premiere Wednesday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The premiere will include the first two episodes and episodes will stream next day on Hulu. DAVE will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

, the comedy series from rapper and comedian Dave Burd, will premiere Wednesday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The premiere will include the first two episodes and episodes will stream next day on Hulu. will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

DAVE stars Dave Burd as “Dave” (also Co-Creator, Executive Producer and Writer); GaTa as “GaTa;” Andrew Santino as “Mike;” Taylor Misiak as “Ally;” Travis Bennett as “Elz” and Christine Ko as “Emma.”

stars Dave Burd as “Dave” (also Co-Creator, Executive Producer and Writer); GaTa as “GaTa;” Andrew Santino as “Mike;” Taylor Misiak as “Ally;” Travis Bennett as “Elz” and Christine Ko as “Emma.” DAVE is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The New York Times Presents: “The Legacy of J Dilla”

FX’s The New York Times Presents: “The Legacy of J Dilla,” a documentary feature about prolific musician, producer and visionary J Dilla, premieres Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu.

a documentary feature about prolific musician, producer and visionary J Dilla, premieres Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu. Born James Dewitt Yancey, the Detroit native who came to be known as J Dilla started rapping and making beats as a kid. He grew into a visionary music producer, rapper and artist who left an undeniable mark on the hip-hop landscape, working with artists like Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and D’Angelo. Dilla’s influence has been celebrated far more since his death than it was while he was alive, but mainstream recognition remains elusive. With exclusive access to Dilla’s family, the film is an intimate portrait of a creative powerhouse, and it explores the complications that have arisen as so many people try to control his legacy. “I'm a Detroiter and I'm a fighter,” his mother, Maureen Yancey says. “I will stay in there and I will fight. I won’t let anybody put my son down, what I do for him down, because I’m here to lift up his music, his legacy.”

“The Legacy of J Dilla” is produced and directed by Christopher Frierson and Esther Dere. Frierson previously directed “Don’t Try to Understand: A Year in the Life of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons.” Dere is showrunner for The New York Times Presents.

FX’s Dear Mama

FX’s Dear Mama , the docuseries exploring the lives and legacies of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, will premiere Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the five-part series, with one new episode each subsequent week. All episodes will stream next day on Hulu. Dear Mama will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally.

, the docuseries exploring the lives and legacies of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, will premiere Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the five-part series, with one new episode each subsequent week. All episodes will stream next day on Hulu. will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories internationally. From Allen Hughes, the award-winning director of critically acclaimed The Defiant Ones , comes FX’s Dear Mama , a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

, comes FX’s , a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Afeni Shakur was a revolutionary, an intellect and a voice for the people. She became a feminist darling of the '70s, a female leader in the movement amidst the macho milieu of the Black Panther Party. Tupac was a rapper and poet, a political visionary and philosopher who became known as one of the greatest rap artists of all time. In addition to becoming a global sex symbol and media favorite for his outspoken and sometimes outrageous antics, he would eventually become the poster child for modern Black activism. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

FX’s Dear Mama is both an audio and visual experience. Tupac's timeless message is undeniable as beats evaporate into soundscapes and his lyrics revealed to be mantras of passion and politics. It eschews strict chronology for a style that slides back and forth in time, finding linkages between mother and son, 1970s and 1990s, Black activism and Hip Hop, that highlight how much has and has not changed in the struggle for human rights. Through this technique, the eras speak to each other and melt time away, shifting the dual narratives into one definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him, forever linked by love and fate.

is both an audio and visual experience. Tupac's timeless message is undeniable as beats evaporate into soundscapes and his lyrics revealed to be mantras of passion and politics. It eschews strict chronology for a style that slides back and forth in time, finding linkages between mother and son, 1970s and 1990s, Black activism and Hip Hop, that highlight how much has and has not changed in the struggle for human rights. Through this technique, the eras speak to each other and melt time away, shifting the dual narratives into one definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him, forever linked by love and fate. Allen Hughes serves as executive producer, writer and director along with executive producer and writer Lasse Järvi and executive producers Quincy Delight Jones III (QD3), Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles King, Peter Nelson, Adel “Future” Nur, Jamal Joseph and Ted Skillman. The five-part docuseries is produced by A Defiant Ones Media Group Production and An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with MACRO and DreamCrew Entertainment.