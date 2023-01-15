“Chucky” Season 3 and “Reginald the Vampire” Season 2 Confirmed by NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal has renewed Chucky for Season 3 and Reginald the Vampire for Season 2.

What’s Happening:

, which airs on USA Network and SYFY, has been renewed for a third season. The series was one of the top-10 cable dramasof 2022 with viewers ages 18-49.

is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe executive produce. Alongside the announcement was a video teaser for what’s to come

ranked as cable’s #2 drama in the 10 p.m. Wednesday timeslot in the 18-49 demographic. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant and is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios.

Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson executive produce.

A video teaser of Season 2 was also released.

