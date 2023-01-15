“Chucky” Season 3 and “Reginald the Vampire” Season 2 Confirmed by NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal has renewed Chucky for Season 3 and Reginald the Vampire for Season 2.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of NBCUniversal’s day of presentations at the TCA Winter Press Tour, the media company made a few announcements.
- Chucky, which airs on USA Network and SYFY, has been renewed for a third season.
- The series was one of the top-10 cable dramasof 2022 with viewers ages 18-49.
- Chucky is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe executive produce.
- Alongside the announcement was a video teaser for what’s to come
- Another SYFY hit, Reginald the Vampire, has been renewed for Season 2.
- During its run, Reginald the Vampire ranked as cable’s #2 drama in the 10 p.m. Wednesday timeslot in the 18-49 demographic.
- The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant and is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios.
- Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson executive produce.
- A video teaser of Season 2 was also released.
What They’re Saying:
- Don Mancini, Chucky Executive Producer: “The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.”
- Harley Peyton, Reginald the Vampire Executive Producer: “The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with SYFY is to get the opportunity to do it again. All of us – cast and crew, writers, producers, and — can hardly wait.”