E! Announces Premiere Dates for 3 Romantic Comedies – “Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com?”, “Royal Rendezvous,” and “Married by Mistake”

E! has announced premiere dates for three upcoming romantic comedies along with a trailer for all three.

NBCUniversal TCA

Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com? will premiere on Sunday, February 19th at 9/8c.

will premiere on Sunday, February 19th at 9/8c. Royal Rendezvous debuts on Sunday, February 26th at 9/8c.

debuts on Sunday, February 26th at 9/8c. Married by Mistake airs on Sunday, March 5th at 9/8c.

airs on Sunday, March 5th at 9/8c. More information on each show can be found below after the trailer.

WHY CAN’T MY LIFE BE A ROM-COM?

Eliza is smart and independent, but after years of bad boyfriends she finds herself newly single, jobless and questioning all of her decisions. Throwing caution to the wind, Eliza follows best friend Sofia to the Hamptons and decides to change her approach to romance. They’re going to follow the rules of dating from a 50-year-old self-help book. The book seemingly works and Eliza finds herself in the center of a love triangle between Rich, a perfect doctor, and Doug, the towel boy at a Hampton’s hotel. Torn between two very different but equally viable suitors, Eliza realizes that deep at heart, she’s really a 1980s John Hughes heroine.

Premieres: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Em Haine, Cecilia Deacon, Wern Lee, Markian Tarasiuk, Aren Buchholz and Roraigh Falkner

Production company: Timeless Pictures in association with Basset Hound Distribution

Executive producers: Ben C. Silverman, Alexandre Coscas, Michael R. Goldstein, Aidan Heatley, Jared Goetz and Christian Mercuri

Director: Rich Newey

Screenwriter: Rob Lotterstein

ROYAL RENDEZVOUS

An East L.A. chef is invited to a manor in Ireland to cook for the royal banquet in an effort by a Lord to convince his grandmother not to sell their home. Meanwhile, budding romances threaten to derail the entire plan.

Premieres: Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Starring: Isabella Gomez, Ruairi O’Connor, Ronan Raftery

Production company: MarVista Entertainment

Executive producers: Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Angie Day, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew

Director: Christine Luby

Screenwriter: Sarah Endsley, based on a story by Heather Provost and Scott Damian

MARRIED BY MISTAKE